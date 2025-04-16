10 Odd Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed in the US – And Might Just Make You Jealous

Think your job is weird? Think again. Somewhere in America, there’s a person professionally cuddling strangers, another sniffing armpits for science, and yes, someone who gets paid to line up for other people. These aren’t quirky Reddit threads—they’re real, paid, and occasionally high-paying unusual jobs.

In the UK, we love a good bit of eccentricity, but our cousins across the pond have turned oddity into occupation. With a growing appetite for work-life balance and “do what you love” mantras, the rise of unusual jobs in the US is fascinating to watch from across the Atlantic.

In this article, we’re diving into 10 truly bizarre jobs in the US you likely never knew existed, what they entail, and why they might be more rewarding than your typical 9-to-5. If you’re hunting for something more offbeat or just fancy a good giggle (or career envy), keep reading.

1. Professional Cuddler

No, it’s not code. Professional cuddlers offer platonic touch therapy for clients in need of comfort, connection, or stress relief. Services are offered through platforms like Cuddle Comfort and typically charge around $60/hour.

Sessions usually occur in controlled environments with specific boundaries. Many clients are people suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD, or chronic loneliness. Cuddlers often undergo professional training to learn about consent, communication, and emotional safety.

Why it Exists: Touch deprivation is real, especially in a post-pandemic world. Americans are embracing this as a wellness tool. Professional cuddling falls within the broader trend of therapeutic services that target emotional wellbeing, much like massage therapy or meditation.

2. Line Sitter

Americans hate queues almost as much as Brits love them. Enter the line sitter: someone who queues up so you don’t have to.

Platforms like Same Ole Line Dudes in New York City allow busy professionals, hypebeasts, and even lobbyists to pay someone to hold their spot in line—whether for concert tickets, new tech, exclusive sales, or even courtroom seats.

Trending Jobs: Especially popular during product launches (think iPhones or exclusive sneakers), line sitters charge per hour or job. The flexibility and potential for surge pricing during major events make it a surprisingly lucrative gig.

Fun Fact: Some earn over $1,000 during high-demand launches. Not bad for standing still and listening to your favourite podcast.

3. Pet Food Taster

Yes, humans tasting dog kibble. Why? To ensure quality, flavour, texture, and nutritional balance that meet both animal needs and human quality standards.

Pet food tasters often come from food science or nutrition backgrounds and must compare pet food with regulatory benchmarks. They assess using sensory analysis—smell, taste, mouthfeel, and even aftertaste, but don’t typically swallow the products.

Job Perk: Surprisingly high-paying, with salaries around $40,000–$70,000 annually.

Tie-In: Testing requires a trained palate, background in food science, and a strong stomach!

4. Golf Ball Diver

If you love golf and scuba, this could be your calling! Divers retrieve thousands of lost balls from water hazards on golf courses across the US.

The job involves full scuba gear, murky waters, and occasional encounters with local wildlife. The recovered balls are cleaned, sorted, and resold at a fraction of their retail cost—some divers operate as sole traders, while others contract with sports recycling companies.

Risk Factor: Wildlife encounters (alligators, anyone?), sharp debris, and visibility issues make it physically challenging.

Odd but Profitable: Divers can collect and sell balls, earning up to $150k a year. It’s also a sustainable gig—reusing lost balls saves tonnes of waste annually.

5. Professional Mourner

Borrowed from ancient traditions, professional mourners attend funerals to boost numbers or honour the deceased. They’re paid to grieve respectfully or to read a eulogy when no one else is available.

In the US, this job has found a niche among multicultural families, theatrical funerals, and even lonely individuals who passed away without family. Companies like Rent-A-Mourner have UK counterparts, showing this trend isn’t uniquely American.

Emotional Labor: You need serious acting chops, empathy, and an ability to honour cultural traditions with dignity.

6. Water Slide Tester

Live out your childhood dreams by testing the thrills and safety of slides at water parks. Water slide testers evaluate height, speed, water flow, safety measures, and overall fun factor.

Brands like First Choice Holidays have been known to employ testers to promote new parks or review attractions in travel blogs and social videos. Many get into the role via content creation and tourism writing.

How to Get this job: Often starts as a travel blogger or social content creator who builds a niche in family tourism.

Searchable Fun: Definitely one of the most fun and strange jobs in the US, especially appealing to Gen Z’s wanderlust.

7. Snake Milker

These brave souls extract venom from snakes—such as rattlesnakes or cobras—which is then used to manufacture antivenom for medical research.

Snake milkers work in labs, zoos, or venom research facilities. The job requires handling venomous reptiles daily, using expert techniques to prevent harm to both the handler and the snakes! Training includes herpetology courses and biohazard safety certification.

Hazard Pay: Yes, it’s dangerous. And yes, it pays well—especially in private biotech firms.

Unusual but Essential: It may sound bizarre, but snake milkers save lives globally by supporting vital pharmacological research.



8. Ash Artist

Some artists use ashes of the deceased to create portraits or memorial pieces—literally turning loss into legacy. They mix remains with paint or clay and craft custom memorials like jewellery, pottery, or paintings.

Services like Eterneva have gained attention for their unique take on grief and tribute. These artists must handle sensitive communication with families and use safe studio practices.

Trending in Grief Tech: This odd job reflects a growing US interest in personalised memorials.

9. Netflix Tagger

This role involves watching shows on Netflix and assigning metadata or “tags”—like genre, tone, character traits—to help users find content more easily.

Netflix employs taggers to power its recommendation engine. They combine media analysis with database entries on story line, actors etc to ensure users get spot-on suggestions.

Dream Job Alert: Work from home, binge Netflix, get paid. It’s the holy grail of quirky remote jobs in the US.

10. Armpit Sniffer

Used by deodorant companies, this role is all about testing product effectiveness under real-world conditions. Sniffers assess odour reduction over time to validate claims.

Lab conditions simulate various daily activities to test products for different demographics. The results feed into both product development and marketing.

Not for the Faint of Nose: Often part of clinical trials, but yes—it’s a paying job.

Scientific Oddity: A weird job in America that supports big business R&D and contributes to the multibillion-pound personal care market.

Analysis & Market Insight

As traditional work paradigms shift, the emergence of these quirky and unconventional jobs is more than just a social curiosity—it reflects larger socio-economic trends. According to data from McKinsey and Gallup, over 36% of the US workforce is now made up of freelancers or gig workers. With the rise of remote work, increased digital connectivity, and an emphasis on personal wellbeing, odd jobs have carved out legitimate niches in the modern labour market.

From an economic standpoint, many of these roles address gaps in emotional care, convenience, and hyper-personalised services. Jobs like professional cuddlers and ash artists tap into sectors that traditional employment models have overlooked, particularly as the demand for mental health and memorial customisation surges. In the US, wellness is now a $1.5 trillion industry—making room for roles that would have been dismissed as novelty gigs a decade ago.

In the UK, while there’s often a more conservative approach to job structures, similar roles are quietly growing. For instance, the demand for freelance pet care, end-of-life doulas, and gig-based event queuers has grown post-pandemic. With Gen Z and Millennials prioritising job satisfaction and flexibility over income alone, this cultural shift is accelerating on both sides of the Atlantic.

It’s also worth noting the impact of social media. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube have created visibility and validation for unusual jobs. The virality of “day in the life” videos has demystified and glamorised unconventional careers, leading to increased applications and even formalisation of roles through gig platforms.

In conclusion, these jobs aren’t just odd—they’re strategic, responsive to cultural evolution, and increasingly profitable. As the workforce continues to decentralise, the line between bizarre and brilliant blurs further. For jobseekers and employers alike, that’s both an opportunity and a challenge worth exploring.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Common Pitfalls & Misconceptions

“They Must Be Fake Jobs”

Nope, these aren’t satire. From ethical hacking to professional cuddlers, these roles have industry demand and legitimate training paths. The world of work has diversified significantly, and what once seemed absurd is now viable.

“They’re Low Paying or Temporary”

Quite the opposite. Some odd jobs pay more than traditional roles. Snake milkers, for example, can earn six figures. Many have growth potential and niche specialisation.

“It’s Just a US Thing”

While the US may be a goldmine for unique jobs, the UK is catching on—with quirky seasonal jobs and remote roles trending in 2025. Think of virtual wardrobe organisers, personal Twitch moderators, and even home decluttering consultants.

Pop Culture & Real-Life Case Studies

Cuddle Therapy on TikTok has over 150M views, sparking debates about wellness and intimacy.

has over 150M views, sparking debates about wellness and intimacy. Line sitters made the news during Supreme Court hearings, as firms hired them to hold spots for lobbyists.

made the news during Supreme Court hearings, as firms hired them to hold spots for lobbyists. Netflix Taggers were profiled by The Guardian, revealing that metadata is a booming field.

were profiled by The Guardian, revealing that metadata is a booming field. Ash Artists were featured in a Vice documentary, showing grieving families embracing alternative memorials.

Job Title Pop Culture Mention Source Cuddler TikTok Trends (2023-2024) TikTok Line Sitter Political Hearings Coverage CNN Ash Artist Vice Feature Documentary Vice

Conclusion

So, the next time you’re stuck in traffic or sighing at another Monday morning Zoom call, remember: there’s someone in the US getting paid to cuddle, sniff pits, or test water slides. These quirky American jobs may sound like a joke, but they represent shifting values in how we define work, wellness, and weirdness.

Feeling inspired? Explore more high-paying unusual jobs or check out our career advice hub on WhatJobs. You might just discover a new calling that’s odd enough to fit.