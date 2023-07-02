We all know Disney—the globally recognized entertainment conglomerate known for its heartwarming movies, captivating TV shows, world-class theme parks, and unforgettable characters.

For many, working for Disney, whether as an animator or a theme park cast member, would be a dream come true.

But what if we told you that Disney offers some pretty out-of-the-ordinary jobs, too?

Beyond the Mickey Mouse mascots and roller-coaster engineers, here are some of the quirkiest jobs at Disney that you probably never knew existed.

Disney Imagineer

At first glance, the term “Imagineer” might seem like something out of a children’s book, but it’s actually one of the most innovative and exciting jobs at Disney.

An Imagineer’s job is to dream up and create the magical worlds and experiences you see at Disney theme parks.

These individuals are a hybrid of dreamers and doers, combining expertise in engineering, artistry, storytelling, and more to make Disney’s wildest fantasies a reality.

Water Art Painter

Disney theme parks are known for their pristine environments, right down to their sparkling clean pavements.

However, when you visit early in the morning, you might notice characters, logos, and other designs adorning the ground, seemingly made from water.

These are the work of water art painters, who use brooms and water to create transient art that both amazes visitors and helps to keep the parks clean. It’s certainly not a conventional painting job, but it’s one that definitely spreads joy!

Scuba Diver

If you’ve ever admired the intricate underwater worlds in Disney’s various aquatic attractions, you’ve witnessed the handiwork of a Disney scuba diver.

These divers are responsible for maintaining these environments, performing tasks like cleaning the tanks, feeding the aquatic life, and ensuring the overall health and safety of the ecosystems.

So, if you love both Disney and marine biology, this is a role that seamlessly merges the two!

Duck Wrangler

With Disneyland being a sprawling, outdoor complex, it’s no surprise that it attracts a fair amount of local wildlife.

The park even has its own population of ducks, which, adorable as they might be, can sometimes cause chaos or wander into areas where they shouldn’t.

Enter the Duck Wranglers, whose job is to ensure the ducks stay safe, healthy, and away from the more bustling parts of the park.

Fireworks Designer

Disney parks are famous for their nightly fireworks displays. The magical shows, which light up the skies with vibrant colours and patterns, are the result of the meticulous planning and execution by Disney’s team of fireworks designers.

These professionals use their knowledge of pyrotechnics and visual design to create enchanting experiences that leave lasting memories.

Professional Mermaid

In a surprising twist of fantasy and reality, Disney hires professional mermaids to charm and entertain guests at its parks and resorts.

These performers must be exceptional swimmers and capable of staying in character, all while handling the challenges of an underwater environment.

Secret Shopper

To maintain its world-class customer service, Disney employs secret shoppers, known internally as “Guest Service Managers.” These individuals roam the parks, incognito, to evaluate every aspect of the guest experience.

They interact with staff, purchase food, ride attractions, and then report back on their experiences to ensure that Disney maintains its magic and charm.

Disney, known for its creativity and attention to detail, truly goes the extra mile when it comes to maintaining the magic for guests.

And in doing so, they have created a collection of quirky jobs that are as unique and interesting as the company itself.

From Imagineers to Duck Wranglers, these jobs break the mould and contribute to the enchanting experience that is Disney.

So, the next time you visit a Disney park, remember: there’s more than just magic at play. There’s a whole team of extraordinary individuals working behind the scenes in roles you wouldn’t even imagine!

