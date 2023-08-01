Consultancy giant Accenture has revealed plans to reduce its Irish workforce by approximately 890 employees.

This move is part of its broader global headcount reduction strategy, announced earlier in March, aiming to cut 19,000 staff.

The job cuts, which constitute about 2.5 percent of Accenture’s 738,000 global employee base, will primarily affect corporate support teams rather than client-facing staff.

Departments like human resources, IT, finance, and marketing are expected to bear the brunt of the reductions.

Accenture, headquartered in Dublin, currently employs over 6,000 people in Ireland.

The firm is “firmly committed” to its Irish operations despite the upcoming redundancies.

Accenture said: “We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow.

“In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5% of our current global workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland.

“We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas.

“We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.”

