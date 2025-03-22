AI Tops List of In-Demand Job Skills

New data reveals workers around the world are pushing their employers for training in AI.

In its Workmonitor 2025 report, Randstad reveals AI training is the most in demand request from workers surveyed.

It shows:

29% of employees say AI is their top priority for skill development.

AI jumped from third place last year to first place in 2024.

Workers See AI as an Opportunity, Not a Threat

Despite concerns about automation, employees have a positive outlook on AI.

Many believe AI will:

Enhance job prospects.

Improve career growth opportunities.

Help them stay competitive in the evolving job market.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Bridging the AI Skills Gap

While demand for AI skills is rising, a gap still exists:

72% of employees recognize the need for continuous learning.

recognize the need for continuous learning. Only 52% feel their employers are supporting skill development.

Companies must invest in AI training programs to keep their workforce prepared for future challenges.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs Post Jobs

How the Data Was Collected

The Randstad Workmonitor carried out a global study covering 34 markets.

The report focuses on workforce trends, including career ambitions, skill development, and workplace flexibility.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career Visit Career Advice

AI Skills Will Shape the Future of Work

AI is now a must-have skill, not just a nice-to-have.

Employers that provide AI training will gain a competitive edge. Workers who embrace AI learning will stay ahead in a rapidly changing job market.