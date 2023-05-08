Amazon is facing more UK strikes as workers at two fulfilment centers have backed industrial action in a ballot over pay.

The GMB union reported over 150 workers in Rugeley and Mansfield have overwhelmingly supported strike action.

98 percent of members at Rugeley and 100 percent at Mansfield have voted to take action.

This follows 14 days of strikes at Amazon’s Coventry depot, which were the first-ever in an Amazon fulfilment center in the UK, involving up to 700 workers.

Read More: Amazon UK could be forced to recognise first union

The GMB has said the strikes in Coventry have had a “domino effect” elsewhere and that workers at Rugeley and Mansfield are now being asked to consider joining in. The ballots will run until June 9.

The GMB has also submitted a request for union recognition after meeting the membership threshold for mandatory recognition, which could mark Amazon’s first union recognition in Europe.

GMB senior organiser Amanda Gearing told Retail Gazette: “This is no time for sound bites, but Amazon workers are fighting back against a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

Read More: Amazon UK warehouse closures put 1,200 jobs at risk

“This escalation will now see workers in two further fulfilment centres asked to have their say on downing tools and walking out to deliver pay justice.

“We’ve already seen enormous enthusiasm from workers at Mansfield and Rugeley to take action, now it will be up to their union to move forward with the campaign.

“We warned Amazon that this could fast become a summer of strike chaos if they refused to sit down and talk pay. Amazon Coventry workers have risen up, now we are seeing a domino effect.

“With strike action escalating and historical union recognition on the horizon, it’s time for Amazon to get real and get around the table.”

Read More: Amazon and Microsoft could face UK investigation over cloud services market

Amazon said: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages, and recently announced another increase for our UK teams. Over the past seven months, our minimum pay has risen by 10 percent and by more than 37% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Amazon workers have been pushing for better pay and working conditions, while in Germany, the company has faced numerous strikes and protests over pay and working conditions.

The union has also accused the company of union-busting tactics and of failing to engage with workers and their representatives.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook