Amazon, Hilton, and Pepsi have joined forces to hire thousands of refugees in Europe to assist those escaping persecution.

The global number of forcibly displaced people has reached 110 million, prompting these companies to offer employment opportunities and career support.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, expressed concern over the high unemployment rate among refugees despite their education levels and the legal right to work in the EU.

This collaborative support from businesses across the continent aims to enable tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees to provide for themselves and their families.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, over 5.9 million Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge in Europe, with 1.3 million residing in Russia and Belarus.

Millions have also fled conflict and persecution in Syria, Sudan, and Afghanistan.

The Tent Partnership for Refugees, a coordinating charity, highlights the specific challenges Ukrainian refugee women face when seeking employment, including language barriers and childcare responsibilities.

Under this initiative, prominent companies such as Amazon, Hilton, and Marriott have committed to hiring 13,680 Ukrainian and other refugee workers over the next three years.

Staffing agencies like Adecco will assist 150,000 refugees in finding employment, while Accenture and Microsoft will train over 86,000 people.

Amazon has pledged to employ at least 5,000 refugees in the US through its Welcome Door program.

It will also provide financial support for immigration-related processes, settle-in guides, mentorship, and training.

Most new refugee hires at Amazon will be in fulfillment and distribution, but opportunities to progress within the organization will be available based on skills and abilities.

