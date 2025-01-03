Apple Settles Siri Privacy Lawsuit for $95 Million

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of violating user privacy through its Siri voice assistant.

The lawsuit, filed in Oakland, California, claimed Siri recorded private conversations unintentionally and shared the data with third parties, including advertisers.

The settlement, filed for preliminary approval, awaits the decision of US District Judge Jeffrey White.

While denying any wrongdoing, Apple agreed to resolve the case through a settlement.

Key Claims in the Case

Lawyers claimed Siri allegedly recorded conversations when mistakenly triggered by sounds or phrases resembling “Hey, Siri.”

Plaintiffs also reported receiving ads linked to private conversations:

For example, mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden resulted in ads for those products.

One user said ads for surgical treatments appeared after a private discussion with their doctor.

The alleged privacy violations date back to September 17, 2014, when Apple introduced the “Hey, Siri” feature, and extend through December 31, 2024.

Settlement Details

Compensation for Users : Millions of Siri-enabled device owners, including iPhone and Apple Watch users, may qualify for up to $20 per device.

: Millions of Siri-enabled device owners, including iPhone and Apple Watch users, may qualify for up to $20 per device. Legal Fees: Plaintiffs’ lawyers could request up to $28.5 million in fees, plus $1.1 million for expenses, from the settlement fund.

The company earned $93.74 billion in net income during its last fiscal year.

Broader Implications for Voice Assistants

The case against Apple reflects growing scrutiny over the privacy practices of tech giants.

A similar lawsuit involving Google’s Voice Assistant is currently pending in San Jose, California.

The same law firms represent plaintiffs in both cases, signaling an ongoing focus on user privacy across the tech industry.

Looking Ahead: Protecting Privacy in the Tech Era

As voice assistants become integral to daily life, concerns over data privacy and unauthorized recordings are unlikely to subside.

The Apple settlement underscores the need for companies to prioritize user privacy. Future cases, including the ongoing Google lawsuit, may further shape the standards for data protection in voice-activated technology.

Apple’s settlement marks a step toward resolving these disputes, but the broader conversation around user privacy is far from over.