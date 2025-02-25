Apple’s $500 Billion US Investment Could Create 20,000 Jobs

Apple has announced a massive $500 billion (£396 billion) investment in the United States which could create 20,000 new jobs.

The tech giant will focus on expanding its manufacturing footprint, starting with a new advanced factory in Texas.

Job Creation and Focus Areas

The new initiative is expected to create 20,000 jobs, with the majority of roles centered around research and development, software engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple’s investment aims to strengthen the company’s presence in key areas like AI, marking a major commitment to US innovation.

New Manufacturing Facility in Texas

As part of the investment, Apple will build a 250,000 square-foot factory in Houston, Texas.

This facility will manufacture servers that were previously produced overseas, contributing to Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI system.

The factory is set to open in 2026 and will create thousands of jobs in the region.

Expanding Data Centres and Support for US Manufacturing

In addition to the Texas factory, Apple is also increasing its data center capacity in several states, including North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

The company is doubling its support for a fund dedicated to US manufacturing, raising its contribution from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Tim Cook’s Meeting with President Trump

The announcement comes just days after Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Donald Trump.

Trump has prioritized boosting corporate investment within the US, and Cook’s comments reflect this, with the CEO expressing strong optimism for American innovation.

Cook said:

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

Impact of Tariffs and US Trade Policies

The timing of this announcement has sparked speculation about its connection to Trump’s trade policies, particularly tariffs.

Last week, Trump hinted Apple’s investment was, in part, a response to his tariffs, which are intended to encourage domestic production.

Trump has imposed a new 10% border tax on imports from China, a country where Apple has significant manufacturing operations.

He has also proposed tariffs on goods from other nations, including Mexico and Canada.

Trump has made it clear that he wants to see more companies manufacturing products within the U.S. and is using tariffs as a tool to make domestic manufacturing more attractive.

A Strategic Move by Apple

Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities described Apple’s announcement as a “strategic move” to diversify its manufacturing operations while aligning with Trump’s push for increased US investment.

He told the BBC:

“Cook continues to prove that he is 10% politician and 90% CEO.”

While the new initiatives do not indicate a major shift in Apple’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing, they are a clear sign that the company is expanding its US footprint and supporting Trump’s vision for stronger domestic production.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for US Manufacturing

Apple’s commitment to investing in US manufacturing and creating thousands of new jobs signals a significant push toward innovation and growth within the country.

With its focus on AI, software, and new manufacturing facilities, Apple is not only strengthening its position in the global tech landscape but also contributing to the growth of American industry.

The future looks bright as the company continues to expand its reach within the U.S., supported by its commitment to innovation and job creation.