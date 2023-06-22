Asda will use electric vehicles to make online deliveries at three of its stores as it looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Customers at its stores in Gillingham Pier, Old Kent Road and Sheffield Chaucer will have their online orders fulfilled by the new vehicles.

The switch, meant to supply more than 345,000 households combined, will save over 400,000kg of CO2 emissions per year.

The supermarket chain said it will roll out the electric vehicles to a further two stores in Cardiff Bay and Leith by the end of the year.

It comes as Asda looks to completely remove diesel vehicles from its home delivery fleet by 2028, as well as halve its total greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Senior vice president of ecommerce Simon Gregg said: “Using electric rather than diesel delivery vehicles will lead to huge reductions in our emissions and go a long way to achieve our goals of halving our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon net zero by 2040.”

Earlier this year, Asda partnered with technology firm Wayve to trial autonomous delivery vehicles at its Park Royal superstore in West London.

