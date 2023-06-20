The train drivers’ union Aslef has declared a week-long overtime ban starting in early July, adding to the ongoing railway disruption across Britain.

Although the union has not called for fresh strikes in the extended pay dispute, the industrial action is expected to create more difficulties for passengers.

It will be held by approximately 12,000 drivers employed by 16 English train operators contracted to the Department for Transport.

The impact of the overtime ban, spanning from Monday, July 3rd, until the end of Saturday, July 8th, will vary among different operators.

However, recent extensive cancellations at TransPennine Express have revealed that many companies still rely on rest-day working to maintain full service.

Trains will continue to operate normally within Wales, Scotland, and London, where drivers are not involved in the dispute, but intercity cross-border services are likely to be affected.

Last week, the ballots for a renewed six-month strike mandate returned overwhelmingly in favor of the action.

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of Aslef, expressed the need for this action, saying negotiations had been attempted in good faith to resolve the dispute.

He said: “Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute.

“Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.”

Aslef has rejected the offer of a four percent pay rise retroactively applied from April 2022 and another four percent increase from April 2023.

Given previous pay freezes and the high inflation rate, it considers the rate insufficient.

In late May and early June, there were three days of strike action by drivers and additional action by RMT train operating staff.

The RMT union also remains in dispute and may call for further action.

Ministers and rail industry leaders have stated that there will be no increased pay offer and have urged both unions to allow their members to vote on the proposals.

Aslef recently announced separate action at Avanti West Coast and LNER due to disputes with the companies.

A 24-hour strike at Avanti is scheduled for Sunday, July 2nd, while a continuous overtime ban will be implemented at LNER from the beginning of July.

