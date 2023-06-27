Anna Maria Rugarli, an ESG specialist with previous experience at Nike and VF Corporation, has been appointed to the board of Asos, the fast fashion retailer.

Rugarli, who currently serves on the board of Prada Group, will also chair Asos’s ESG Committee.

With over twenty years of experience working with global clothing leaders, she held positions such as sustainability and responsibility director, circular economy lead, and senior corporate social responsibility manager during her time at VF Corporation and Nike.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Jorgen Lindemann, Asos chairman, expressed excitement about Rugarli joining the board and emphasized her extensive ESG expertise gained from working with prominent apparel brands.

This announcement follows Asos’s recent return to profitability and the increase of Frasers’ stake in the company to over 10 percent.

Asos had previously strengthened its board by bringing in executives from Google and Bimba y Lola, namely Natasja Laheij and Jose Manuel Martinéz Gutiérrez, respectively.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook