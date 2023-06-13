AstorMueller, a European shoemaker, is expanding its retail foothold in India, a country from which it has sourced for its global operations for nearly two decades.

AstorMueller recognizes the tremendous potential of the Indian market, particularly due to its size and the preferences of its youthful population.

Tim Mueller, the executive chairman told TOI in an interview: “We know the country well as we have been sourcing from here for long. India has a lot of young population who appreciate fashion.”

AstorMueller currently operates three retail outlets in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Indore, but it aims to significantly increase its presence across the country.

With its Bugatti and Bagatt shoe brands, AstorMueller positions itself as a bridge to luxury.

The company has already established a strong online presence in India, catering to customers in various cities such as Dhanbad and Siliguri.

Sandip Kanti Baksi, the COO of retail in India, believes that offline sales will play a crucial role in the brand’s growth strategy.

AstorMueller aims to generate 75 percent of its sales through physical stores, recognizing the challenge of securing suitable real estate for its retail outlets.

AstorMueller has already made significant investments in India and is committed to building its capacities further.

The company currently operates an office in Bengaluru and employs around 500 people in the country.

Tim Mueller emphasized their focus on nurturing strong management and expanding their operations, not just within India but also in other regions such as the Middle East.

The company sees India as a potential hub for managing its business in neighboring countries.

With its deep understanding of the Indian market, AstorMueller is well-positioned to capitalize on the country’s growing fashion-conscious population.

By expanding its retail footprint, the company aims to establish a strong following and make India its largest market within the next five years.

AstorMueller’s commitment to India is evident, as it remains open to significant investments to seize the immense opportunities presented by the country’s thriving retail sector.

