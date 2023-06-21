Senator Bernie Sanders has launched an investigation into Amazon’s labor practices, focusing on the working conditions in its warehouses.

In a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Sanders demanded information regarding the company’s injury rates, employee turnover, productivity targets, and adherence to safety recommendations.

A vocal critic of Amazon, Sanders has raised concerns about workers’ treatment and corporate practices related to income inequality and corporate greed.

Read More: Ex-Starbucks boss Howard Schultz questioned over “most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country”

In 2018, after Sanders campaigned for higher wages, Amazon announced an increase in its base hourly pay rate to $15.

However, he expressed disappointment in Amazon’s alleged anti-union behavior and workplace safety records.

In his letter to Jassy, Sanders criticized Amazon’s warehouse conditions as “uniquely dangerous.”

He noted a recent report from labor unions highlighting Amazon’s high serious-injury rates compared to the industry average.

Read More: Amazon faces federal labor charges over anti-union efforts

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Sanders has the authority to scrutinize powerful corporations’ practices.

He had previously targeted Starbucks, accusing the company of failing to negotiate a contract with workers who voted to unionize.

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz testified before the committee in response to Sanders’ allegations of aggressive and illegal union-busting campaigns.

Amazon has faced scrutiny for opposing unionization efforts and reporting higher injury rates than the industry average.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The investigation led by Sanders aims to address these concerns and promote transparency within Amazon, particularly within a divided Congress.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the company: “received Chairman Sanders’ letter this evening and are in the early stages of reviewing it.”

He invited Sanders to visit one of Amazon’s warehouses and witness the operations firsthand.

Sanders has requested a response from Jassy and Amazon by July 5 regarding the information he has demanded.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.