Former Bank Manager Jailed For Stealing $200,000 From Customer

By Hugh Fort in Crime and Fraud, posted November 13, 2024

A former bank manager has been jailed for stealing more than $200,000 from a customer's account. James Gomes was sentenced to 13 months in prison for the theft. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $208,938.68 in restitution and forfeiture. Gomes, 45, from New York, was working as a branch manager in the city when he carried out the scam. Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs How the Theft Happened

Court records say Gomes used his access as a branch manager to execute his scheme between January and April 2020.

By misusing his position, he manipulated a customer’s account settings, gaining unauthorized access to their funds.

Details of the Scheme

Gomes linked his personal phone number to the victim’s accounts and activated online banking features without permission. He then transferred the customer’s money to his own personal bank and investment account

To hide his actions, Gomes created a fake email address using the customer’s name. This allowed him to pose as the customer in email exchanges with his own work account.

Gomes continued the fraud even after the customer died on April 5, 2020, further exploiting the lack of oversight on the account.

Legal and Investigative Efforts

The conviction is part of ongoing efforts by the US Department of Justice and federal agencies to hold financial workers accountable for fraudulent actions that exploit customer trust.

Safeguarding Financial Integrity

This case emphasizes the importance of monitoring financial institutions and prosecuting those who abuse their positions of trust. As banks and financial services expand online, preventing insider fraud and protecting customer accounts remain critical to maintaining public confidence in the financial system.

Gomes’ sentencing serves as a stark reminder to the financial industry: any misuse of authority that jeopardizes customer trust and account security will be met with rigorous prosecution.

