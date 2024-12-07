New York Man Admits Role In “Grandparent Scam”

A New York man is facing jail time after admitting his role in a “grandparent scam” targeting elderly people across America.

Victor Anthony Valdez, 40, from the Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty in a Newark, New Jersey court to one count of wire fraud conspiracy.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The scam, based out of call centers in the Dominican Republic, deceived elderly victims into believing their grandchildren were in legal trouble.

Impersonators, posing as family members, lawyers, or court officials, coerced victims into providing cash for bail or other fabricated expenses. Valdez’s role involved retrieving tens of thousands of dollars from victims’ homes in New York and New Jersey.

How the Scam Worked

Call center operators contacted elderly victims, pretending to be a distressed grandchild or an official in legal proceedings.

Victims were told their grandchild needed urgent cash for legal or bail expenses.

Once victims agreed, couriers like Valdez collected cash directly from their homes.

This scheme ran from August 2020 to August 2021, with Valdez using his position as a Social Security Administration employee to facilitate the fraud.

Voices Against Exploitation

Key officials expressed their determination to bring justice to victims and hold perpetrators accountable:

Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, said:



“The defendant and his co-conspirators took advantage of grandparents’ love and concern for their grandchildren they believed to be in trouble, convincing them to pay thousands of dollars. My office will continue to protect the rights of all victims, and we will relentlessly prosecute those who target and cheat vulnerable seniors.”

Hannibal ‘Mike’ Ware, Acting Inspector General, Social Security Administration, added:



“Mr. Valdez intentionally conspired to defraud the elderly of their money and property through a cruel, international grandparent scam. “The vast majority of the victims are Social Security beneficiaries, who live on a fixed income. We will continue to aggressively pursue such intolerable criminal activities. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work in prosecuting this case.”

Legal and Sentencing Outlook

Valdez’s sentencing for the scam is scheduled for April 9, 2025. He faces severe penalties, including:

Maximum Prison Sentence : 20 years

: 20 years Potential Fine: Up to $250,000

The court will determine the sentence based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.

How Victims Can Seek Help

If you or someone you know has been targeted in a scam, the National Elder Fraud Hotline is available for support. Call 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Services are offered in English, Spanish, and other languages.

The hotline provides:

Assistance in reporting fraud.

Connection to appropriate agencies.

Resources to help recover losses.

Moving Forward: Protecting the Vulnerable

This scam case highlights the importance of vigilance and swift action against scams targeting seniors. Law enforcement and consumer protection agencies are working tirelessly to dismantle such schemes. By reporting incidents and spreading awareness, individuals can play a critical role in safeguarding their communities.