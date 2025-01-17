Nigerian Man Admits $6 Million Inheritance Fraud Scheme

A Nigerian national has pleaded guilty in a US federal court for running a transnational inheritance fraud scheme that stole millions from elderly and vulnerable victims.

According to court documents, Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata, 36, was part of a fraud ring that operated for several years, deceiving hundreds of people across the United States.

The scheme involved:

Sending fake letters to elderly victims, claiming they were entitled to a multimillion-dollar inheritance from a deceased relative overseas.

Posing as representatives of a Spanish bank to make the scam appear legitimate.

Demanding victims send money for delivery fees, taxes, and other costs before receiving their supposed inheritance.

Using previous victims in the US to collect and forward money to the fraudsters.

Victims never received any inheritance funds. Instead, Ogbata and his co-conspirators managed to steal over $6 million from more than 400 victims before being caught.

Authorities Take Action

The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

International cooperation played a key role, with support from law enforcement in Portugal, the UK, and Spain.

Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of HSI Arizona, said:

“Transnational fraud schemes thrive in the shadows, turning illicit gains into a facade of legitimacy, especially those involving seniors or other vulnerable people. “HSI and our law enforcement partners commitment to investigate criminals who steal money sends a clear message: justice will prevail, and those who exploit others for personal gain will be held accountable. We thank all our partners who assisted in this investigation.”

Sentencing and Co-Conspirators

On Jan. 15, Ogbata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for April 14 by U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman.

This case is part of a broader crackdown on the fraud network. Several co-conspirators from Nigeria, Spain, and the UK have already been convicted and sentenced:

Ezennia Peter Neboh (extradited from Spain) – 128 months

Kennedy Ikponmwosa (extradited from Spain) – 97 months

Emmanuel Samuel (extradited from the UK) – 82 months

Jerry Chucks Ozor (extradited from the UK) – 87 months

Iheanyichukwu Jonathan Abraham (extradited from the UK) – 90 months

Prince Amos Okey Ezemma (paroled from Nigeria) – 90 months

Protecting Against Fraud

Authorities urge the public to be cautious of inheritance scams and other fraudulent schemes. If you or someone you know is 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, assistance is available at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).

Victims can also report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-HELP.

For more information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat elder fraud, visit the Elder Justice Initiative webpage at www.justice.gov.

Final Takeaway

This case serves as a stark reminder that fraudsters often prey on the most vulnerable. With law enforcement agencies working across borders, authorities remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and victims are protected.