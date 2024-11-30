Nine Charged Over Multi-State Money Laundering Fraud

Nine people have been charged over a multi-state money laundering fraud, including business email scams.

The charges were unsealed in a court in Nashville, Tenesse after a coordinated operation spanning three jurisdictions.

Accused Individuals and Allegations

The indictment named the following individuals:

Samson A. Omoniyi , 43, Houston, Texas

, 43, Houston, Texas Misha L. Cooper , 50, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

, 50, Murfreesboro, Tennessee Robert A. Cooper , 66, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

, 66, Murfreesboro, Tennessee Carlesha L. Perry , 36, Houston, Texas

, 36, Houston, Texas Whitney D. Bardley , 30, Florissant, Missouri

, 30, Florissant, Missouri Lauren O. Guidry , 32, Houston, Texas

, 32, Houston, Texas Caira Y. Osby , 44, Houston, Texas

, 44, Houston, Texas Dazai S. Harris , 34, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

, 34, Murfreesboro, Tennessee Edward D. Peebles, 35, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

They are accused of being part of a money laundering organization active since November 2016. The group allegedly operated in Tennessee, Texas, and other states, laundering over $20 million in proceeds from internet fraud.

How the Scheme Worked

Authorities allege the organization used a structured hierarchy:

Recruiters (“Herders”) : Recruited people to act as money mules.

: Recruited people to act as money mules. Money Mules : Laundered funds through various channels.

: Laundered funds through various channels. Sham Companies: Created as fronts to disguise fraud proceeds.

This structure enabled the group to funnel money from internet fraud schemes targeting businesses and individuals in the US and internationally.

Charges and Potential Sentencing

The defendants are all charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing will be determined by a federal judge, considering US sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Federal Agencies and Legal Team Involved

The case resulted from a collaboration of multiple agencies and legal teams:

Investigators : FBI Nashville Field Office, Salt Lake City Field Office, and the Boise Resident Agency.

: FBI Nashville Field Office, Salt Lake City Field Office, and the Boise Resident Agency. Support : The FBI’s Forensic Accountant Support Team played a critical role in the investigation.

: The FBI’s Forensic Accountant Support Team played a critical role in the investigation. Prosecution: Trial Attorneys Kenneth Kaplan and Jasmin Salehi Fashami of the Justice Department’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Carran Daughtrey, are handling the case.

What’s Next?

The charges are allegations at this stage. Under US law, all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Looking Ahead: Tackling Digital Fraud

This case underscores the growing threat of internet-based fraud and the need for vigilance in cybersecurity and financial systems. It also highlights law enforcement’s commitment to targeting complex, cross-jurisdictional crimes. Future efforts will likely focus on disrupting similar operations and increasing public awareness of online scams.

