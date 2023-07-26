Byju Raveendran, the founder, and CEO of the crisis-hit ed-tech startup Byju’s, was at the center of a tumultuous situation for months.

The troubles began when officials raided Byju’s Bengaluru offices in late April.

They seized laptops and linked the company to possible foreign exchange violations, leading to events that shook the once high-flying tutoring startup.

Read More: Byju’s downsizes office space as financial struggles continue

During this challenging period, Raveendran was in Dubai, facing a barrage of calls from concerned top investors.

Byju’s had been planning a substantial $1 billion equity fundraise from Middle Eastern investors, but this endeavor was now hanging in the balance.

Reports suggest that Raveendran broke down in tears during these calls as he defended his company.

The problems did not end with the raid – Byju’s also faced issues with its financial accounts, failing to file them on time.

Several US-based investors even accused the company of concealing half a billion dollars, leading to lawsuits.

Read More: Byju’s faces government inspection amid financial and governance concerns

Moreover, one of the company’s earliest investors, Prosus NV, relinquished its board seat, citing poor governance and a lack of regard for directors’ advice.

Byju’s, however, and Raveendran vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The company’s plight reflects the challenges confronting Indian startups, which often seek external support due to limited domestic venture capital.

But the global economic downturn impacted startup funding, intensifying scrutiny on corporate governance practices in the country.

Read More: Former employees accuse Byju’s of failing to credit PF payments

It potentially hindered India’s ambition to become a major tech capital alongside the US and China.

Raveendran’s success from a private tutor to a $22 billion company owner has fascinated investors worldwide, including big names like Sequoia Capital, Blackstone, and Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation.

During the pandemic, Byju’s dominated the Indian ed-tech market, but concerns about its finances emerged once classrooms reopened.

Investors questioned why Raveendran had delayed hiring a CFO and engaged in a rapid acquisition spree of more than a dozen companies worldwide.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The company faced internal strife as many employees departed or were let go, board members resigned, and teaching centers struggled with low attendance.

Supporters of Raveendran attributed these missteps to the exuberance and inexperience of an ambitious founder who grew too fast.

On the other hand, critics claimed he acted irresponsibly by withholding financial information and not conducting rigorous audits.

Byju’s situation exemplifies the risks startups face when scaling rapidly in a booming economy without adequately planning for downturns.

Raveendran and a spokesperson for Byju’s declined to comment on the matter.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.