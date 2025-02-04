Accessorising on the Job: Eyewear, Jewellery, and Other Styling Tips for Young Professionals

Appropriate attire is crucial in setting a good first impression, especially in the workplace.

Our previous article about preparing for your job interview mentioned that dressing professionally is one way to give yourself an advantage in the hiring process.

However, this doesn’t stop at the interview.

Dressing appropriately can play a crucial part in demonstrating your professionalism, credibility, and respect for your colleagues and company guidelines as you enter your new role.

According to a People Management article, reinforcing workplace dress standards helps employees project a professional image to clients, positively affecting business reputation and relationships.

However, individual expression has become important in the ever-changing dynamics of modern workplaces. Young professionals can use accessories for this purpose as long as there is a balance between professionalism and creative expression.

But what accessories are considered work-appropriate?

Below, we look at some accessories you can wear in the workplace and offer styling tips for young professionals.

Eyewear

Wearing professional-looking eyewear is essential not only for vision needs but also for enhancing your perceived credibility in the workplace without going over the top. It also helps you establish a positive impression. Tom Ford is a good example of an eyewear brand that strikes the right balance between professional and stylish across all its collections. The Tom Ford sunglasses and glasses lines have a sleek, modern look that adds a subtle hint of personality to your office attire. The August FT0687 and FT0602 models are viable options if you want to add a touch of quiet luxury to your outfit. You can match the colours of these frames to your outfits for a clean, uniform look on your way to work or during business trips.

Jewellery

Wearing accessories is an effective way to exude sophistication and add a little more variety to your work outfits. For women, opt for simpler jewellery from brands like Cartier or Van Cleef & Arpels instead of brightly-coloured studs that can be too distracting.

For men, try accessorising with a dainty necklace from Tom Wood or a ring that complements the colour of your outfit to help you look polished.

To help you exude professionalism and subtle elegance, avoid layering your jewellery or wearing big accessories, like dangly earrings and stone rings. Remember: less is more, especially in a professional setup, so opt for jewellery that can help you achieve a minimalist, streamlined aesthetic.

Watches

Watches are not just timekeeping devices but also serve as a timeless status symbol that is useful for young professionals who are always on the go.

With watches, flashier isn’t necessarily always better, so opt for understated designs that don’t distract in an office setting.

You can check out Tissot watches if you want to wear something that offers a taste of luxury without doing too much. The PR516 Chronograph, for instance, has a white dial and blue details that can easily complement any formal office wear. Putting on a timepiece with a quaint design, like a metal bracelet in neutral colours like silver, can help you avoid looking too showy at work.

Shoes

Appropriate footwear also plays a crucial role in officewear. Generally, it’s best to avoid wearing overly casual sneakers, thigh-high boots, sandals, or flip-flops in a professional office setup. Instead, you should opt for more formal footwear, like derby shoes for men and pumps or slingbacks for women.

For men, you can check out Crockett & Jones shoes like the Denver dark brown hatch grain derby, which strikes the perfect balance between smart and casual style.

For women, slingback shoes from Charles & Keith are a viable option if you’re looking to maintain a polished look. Opt for shoes in neutral colours, like black and brown, so they won’t distract from your formal office attire.

Wearing the appropriate accessories in the office is essential for establishing your sense of style without sacrificing professionalism. With these tips, you can freely express yourself at work while looking sharp and polished.