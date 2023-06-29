A class-action suit against Cognizant has ended in a mistrial as the jury fails to reach a verdict.

The lawsuit accused Cognizant of discriminating against non-Indian and non-South Asian employees.

It alleges over 2,200 former employees were benched and terminated between September 2013 and October 2022.

Information provided by CognizantClassCert website noted the plaintiffs allege “Cognizant prefers to staff projects with individuals of South Asian race and Indian national origin pursuant to two visa-related policies designed to prioritise South Asians from India on visas for US positions.”

It has reportedly resulted in difficulties for non-Indian and non-South Asian employees to find projects or positions within the company.

The site says it has resulted “in these individuals being “benched” and subsequently being terminated at disproportionate rates compared to Indian and South Asian employees.”

Cognizant responded by stating its dedication to diversity, inclusivity, and STEM leadership in the US, emphasizing its zero-tolerance for discrimination and taking such claims seriously.

While a hung jury is not the desired outcome, Cognizant believes the evidence presented demonstrated its non-discriminatory employment decisions.

