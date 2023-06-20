Data analytics firm Sumo Logic has slashed 79 employees in the latest tech layoffs.

The decision came less than a month after the company was acquired for $1.7 billion by global investment firm Francisco Partners.

Read More: Electric truck maker Nikola is cutting 270 jobs

CEO Joe Kim informed staff that one group would receive notifications of their roles being eliminated while another would be informed that their positions were secure.

Sumo Logic had a total workforce of 983 employees based on its most recent annual filing.

Blind, an online company review site, featured anonymous posts from laid-off Sumo Logic employees who revealed that they received two months of pay but no additional benefits.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

In May, Sumo Logic announced the completion of its acquisition by Francisco Partners.

It described itself as a SaaS analytics platform for reliable and secure cloud-native applications.

The all-cash transaction valued the company at approximately $1.7 billion.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.