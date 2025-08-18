Degrees vs. Skills in India’s Job Market: Are We Entering a Skills Revolution?

For decades, Indian parents, teachers, and society have treated a college degree as the ultimate ticket to success — a guarantee of lifelong security and respect. But today, that promise is collapsing. According to the latest Economic Survey, only 8.25% of graduates are employed in jobs that actually match their degrees. More than half of bachelor’s graduates and 44% of postgraduates are underemployed, working in low-skill roles that fail to reflect their qualifications.

India’s education system is caught in a dichotomy: we push millions of young people into acquiring degrees, but the market is increasingly demanding skills that those degrees fail to provide.

The Degree Dilemma

In India, a degree has long acted as a social caste system of employability. Families believed it was a badge that announced both competence and respectability. The higher the caste of your degree — IIT, IIM, or a top university — the higher your perceived worth.

But the reality is sobering:

Only 42.6% of graduates are considered employable.

are considered employable. Thousands of engineers — mechanical, civil, electrical — end up frantically learning Python or SQL post-graduation, scrambling to qualify for mass recruiters.

Entire industries emerge and collapse faster than a four-year curriculum can adapt.

The result: students chasing degrees for prestige, while the economy prizes adaptability and practical expertise.

Why Degrees Have Lost Value

A degree once served as a currency of credibility. Employers trusted that a mechanical engineer, for example, had acquired the skills to do the job. Today, that credibility is eroded.

Inflated grades: What once took immense effort to achieve — like a 70% “first division” — is now eclipsed by 99% toppers, without a matching rise in actual ability.

What once took immense effort to achieve — like a 70% “first division” — is now eclipsed by 99% toppers, without a matching rise in actual ability. Stagnant curricula: In many colleges, question papers remain unchanged for years, even after major syllabus revisions. Students who “game” the system by memorizing old papers score higher than those who study updated material.

In many colleges, question papers remain unchanged for years, even after major syllabus revisions. Students who “game” the system by memorizing old papers score higher than those who study updated material. Outdated infrastructure: Legacy institutions like IITs were designed for a mechanical- and electrical-heavy economy. Today’s markets demand AI engineers, data scientists, and digital specialists — but the pivot is painfully slow.

Legacy institutions like IITs were designed for a mechanical- and electrical-heavy economy. Today’s markets demand AI engineers, data scientists, and digital specialists — but the pivot is painfully slow. Complacent teaching culture: Professors face little incentive to innovate, update syllabi, or align with industry.

Degrees still open doors, but they no longer prove skill. They are increasingly viewed as hygiene factors — necessary for filtering candidates but insufficient as indicators of capability.

The Rise of Skills-First Hiring

Globally and in India, employers are shifting toward skills-first hiring.

Companies are dropping degree requirements in favor of aptitude tests, practical assessments, and soft-skill evaluations .

. Recruiters value transferable skills like problem-solving, adaptability, and communication just as much as technical knowledge.

According to recent surveys, firms adopting skills-first hiring report tangible benefits: 38% say employees with transferable skills contribute across multiple roles. 31% note higher candidate quality. 30% report broader innovation and diversity.



This means that while degrees aren’t disappearing, their signaling power is fading, and skills are emerging as the real career currency.

The Student and Parent Dilemma

The confusion is most acute at home. Parents, who built careers in a relatively static economy, still believe degrees ensure stability. Their children, however, see a rapidly changing market where skills outpace credentials.

This gap creates tension:

Parents have experience of jobs , but little context of the current market.

, but little context of the current market. Students have market context, but no professional experience.

The silver lining is that more families are adapting. Increasingly, parents are shifting from micromanaging career choices to supporting their children’s independent navigation of a volatile job landscape.

The Road Ahead: Adapting to a Skills Revolution

So, should students abandon degrees entirely? Not quite. Degrees still matter in structured corporate roles, career progression, and social validation. They remain entry tickets to MNCs, government jobs, and promotions.

But the future belongs to those who treat degrees as a foundation, not a finish line.

Key imperatives for students:

Upskill continuously: Learn AI, data science, sustainability, design, and other emerging fields.

Learn AI, data science, sustainability, design, and other emerging fields. Focus on “power skills”: A combination of hard (technical) and soft (interpersonal) skills is most valued.

A combination of hard (technical) and soft (interpersonal) skills is most valued. Experiment early: Build projects, join internships, freelance, or create ventures. These experiences matter more than grades.

Build projects, join internships, freelance, or create ventures. These experiences matter more than grades. Never get complacent: The pace of technological change makes career security fragile.

Key imperatives for institutions and government:

Reform curricula: Update courses in real time with industry trends.

Update courses in real time with industry trends. Expand Skill India initiatives: Bring rural and underserved students into the skills economy.

Bring rural and underserved students into the skills economy. Promote industry partnerships: Ensure hands-on training through internships and collaborative programs.

FAQs: Degrees vs Skills in India

Q1: Are degrees still important in India? Yes, but mostly as a baseline. Degrees remain critical for MNCs, government jobs, and promotions, but they are no longer trusted as proof of skill. Q2: Why are so many graduates underemployed? India’s education system is misaligned with industry. Outdated curricula, rote learning, and inflated grading leave graduates unprepared for modern jobs. Q3: What should students focus on in 2025? Alongside degrees, students should invest in skills for emerging sectors like AI, sustainability, and digital industries. Power skills — combining technical and interpersonal ability — will be most valued. Q4: Is India moving toward skills-first hiring? Yes. Surveys show nearly two-thirds of Indian companies are prioritizing diverse, skills-based hiring models, far above the global average. Employers increasingly train talent themselves rather than rely on degrees as gatekeepers.

Bottom Line:

In today’s India, degrees still matter — but skills matter more. A degree may open the door, but only skills will keep you in the room. The future belongs to adaptable, continuously learning professionals ready for careers that may not even exist yet.