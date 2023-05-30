If you’re in the market for a job, a survival kit can do you plenty of good.

Not only can a small number of essential tools give you an advantage over the competition but having a kit can boost confidence and lead to positive results.

What do applicants need to focus on amid all the confusion and pressure of chasing jobs?

A well-written resume is the first order of business. But on equal footing with that all-important document is funding for job-hunt expenses.

If you’re lucky enough to win several face-to-face interviews, it’s time to hone in on your wardrobe.

While those old dress for success, principles are a bit outdated, first impressions are as powerful as ever. Two other components of the kit are relevant work samples and a high-speed internet connection.

Don’t be surprised if more than half your sessions are online. Consider the following points about each ingredient of the job search survival kit.

Current Resume

A resume is the lynchpin of the modern employment search.

There is plenty of misinformation about the subject. Many still believe that resumes are a tool for getting a good job. On the contrary, the documents are intended to have one primary purpose. They are geared to win interviews, not positions.

If you remember that one principle, the entire search for work is much easier. Pay a professional writer to create your resume. Include basic personal facts at the top and three main sections: employment/experience, education, and personal interests. There are endless variations on the theme, but those are the core elements of the document.

Funds to Cover Expenses

It’s possible to conduct an employment search on the cheap, but having a ready source of funds will serve your purposes better. What do people spend on? In addition to the resume, which costs about $150 in professional fees, candidates shell out cash for clothing, haircuts and styling, specialized training, and more. That’s why so many decide to apply for a personal loan before beginning to hunt for work.

Find a reputable lender and fill out an online application at least a month before you apply for the first open position you find. The beauty of getting a personal loan is that you won’t have to worry about essentials like having the right apparel or coming up with transportation expenses for far away meetings. Remember that companies are happy to reimburse interview-related travel, but you usually must pay for the expense initially.

Proper Attire

Use your best judgment based on what potential employers tell you when dressing for in person or online meeting. Nowadays, many hiring agents will state clear guidelines in their ads, saying things like, “office casual attire is expected” or “for video sessions, feel free to wear comfortable clothing.”

High-Speed Internet Connection

In addition to relevant work samples in digital format, be sure to have access to a high-speed connection for your laptop or other device. Employers expect interviewees to be up to date on basic video technology. Update all relevant apps and software that your machine uses for video connections. Test sound and other features at least once before the day of the meeting.