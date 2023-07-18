Different countries have their own unique cultures and don’t always see things the same way as those in other parts of the world.

Things that seem normal to the people who live there are deemed to be utterly bizarre to people who don’t.

Things that people in one place would deem to be insignificant are enshrined in law in some areas where they are deemed hugely important.

From preventing your donkey from sleeping in the bath to not allowing your chicken to cross the road, here are some of the strangest laws around the world.

Don’t let your chickens cross the road

“Why did the chicken cross the road?” is a terrible old joke in a lot of places.

In the US state of Georgia, it could be a question you get asked by a police officer.

The law states that owners must have their chickens controlled at all times.The state likes to guarantee the protection and sacredness of its chickens.

Georgia is clearly a place that takes its chicken seriously as there is an actual law that states you must eat fried chicken with your hands.

The law depicts chicken as a “culinary delicacy sacred to its municipality.”

It’s a requirement to smile at all times

In Milan, the law forces you to smile.

A city ordinance from Austro-Hungarian times is still in force in the super-trendy city in Italy.

The only exemptions are those attending funerals, hospital workers, or those sitting with a sick family member.

For everybody else, there is no excuse; you have to be cheerful.

Whether the Milan police march around the city telling people to cheer up is not known, but you can be fined for looking miserable.

It’s illegal to keep salmon under suspicious circumstances

Section 32 of the Salmon Act 1986 states that holding salmon under suspicious circumstances is illegal.

In England and Wales, any person who obtains or disposes of any salmon in a situation where they believe it was fished illegally, could be breaking the law and jailed.

You could face up to two years in jail if caught.

It’s illegal to let a donkey in your bathtub after 7 pm

This law was made in Arizona after a public menace case in 1924.

A merchant would allow his donkey to sleep in a bathtub.

The town had a flood, and the donkey was washed a mile down the valley.

Luckily, the donkey survived, but it took much time and effort to save its life.

This law was passed soon after.

You have to wonder how much time and money was spent crafting this law which was based on one, extremely unusual, incident.

You need to let anyone use your toilet if they ask

If you’re ever and aren’t anywhere near a public toilet or your house, don’t worry; knock on someone’s door.

In Scotland, it was made a legal requirement to let a person use your toilet if they knock and ask.

It’s illegal to fart in a public place after 6pm on Thursdays

One weird law disregarded centuries ago is that it’s illegal to fart in Florida after 6pm on a Thursday.

It’s never really been implemented, but it was likely to be written in the 1800s.

There’s no apparent reason why this became a law or a rumored law in the first place.

