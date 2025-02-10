Elon Musk Says He Has No Interest in Buying TikTok

Elon Musk revealed that he has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the popular short-video app facing a ban in the US.

The world’s richest man, who is busy making huge cuts to US government spending, was linked to buying the app, but has now denied interest.

His announcement comes as the United States continues to debate the app’s national security risks, mainly due to its Chinese ownership by ByteDance.

TikTok’s Ongoing Controversy

The US government has raised concerns TikTok could be used by China to access sensitive data of American users.

In response to these concerns, the US attempted to ban the app under former President Joe Biden, who signed an executive order demanding that ByteDance sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban.

However, TikTok has consistently denied sharing US user data with China, arguing that it is an independent company.

Despite this, the debate over the app’s security remains ongoing, with many politicians questioning the risks posed by its Chinese connections.

Musk’s Remarks

Musk, who joined a summit hosted by The WELT Group—a division of the German media company Axel Springer SE—via video, stressed his approach to business was different.

He said:

“I usually build companies from scratch.”

TikTok’s Status Amid US Restrictions

Despite facing mounting pressure, TikTok remains available to US users, though with some limitations.

Apple and Google have not reinstated the app in their stores since a US law aimed at restricting access took effect.

In response, TikTok has taken steps to circumvent the restrictions, allowing US Android users to download the app through its website using package kits.

This move highlights TikTok’s ongoing effort to maintain its vast American user base, which exceeds 170 million users.

Trump’s Changing Position on TikTok

In a surprising twist, President Trump, who previously sought to ban TikTok, has expressed a renewed interest in the app.

He has mentioned discussions are ongoing regarding the potential purchase of TikTok by a sovereign wealth fund.

This marks a reversal from his earlier position, when he pushed hard to block the app over privacy concerns during his first term.

Trump has also indicated TikTok played a significant role in his connection with young voters in the 2024 presidential election, adding that he holds “a warm spot in my heart for TikTok.”

ByteDance’s Stance

ByteDance has denied any intentions to sell TikTok, despite the ongoing pressure from the government.

The company continues to stand by its claims that it operates independently of the Chinese government, and it has yet to take any concrete steps towards selling the US portion of its operations.

What’s Next for TikTok?

As the debate around TikTok intensifies, the future of the app in the U.S. remains uncertain.

With Musk ruling out a purchase, and Trump reconsidering his position on banning the app, it seems that TikTok will continue to be a point of contention in the coming months.

Whether the app will ultimately be forced to sell its US operations or face a ban remains to be seen.

The question now is: What will the US government decide about TikTok’s future?

Will ByteDance finally be compelled to sell, or will the app manage to survive this ongoing political pressure?