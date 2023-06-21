Elon Musk-led Tesla is set to make its long-awaited entry into the Indian market.

He announced it after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a state visit to the US.

Musk expressed his plan to bring Tesla to India “as soon as humanly possible.”

The Indian government had invited Musk to explore investment opportunities in electric mobility and the commercial space sector.

The meeting between Modi and Musk took place against the backdrop of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s accusation of India.

He claimed India has threatened to shut down the platform due to non-compliance with content takedown orders.

The Indian government vehemently denied Dorsey’s allegations, calling them baseless.

Musk weighed in, acknowledging that Twitter had to comply with local government regulations to avoid being shut down.

He affirmed that Tesla would strive to provide the utmost freedom of speech within the confines of the law.

Musk also admired Modi, describing himself as a “fan” and emphasizing India’s potential as a nation.

Musk said: “He [Mr Modi] really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do.

“We are just trying to figure out the right timing.

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.”

Tesla has been engaged in discussions with Indian officials, exploring the possibility of establishing a factory for manufacturing electric vehicles and EV batteries in India.

These plans reiterate Tesla’s earlier plans, which were put on hold last year when the Indian government insisted on local production while Tesla sought to test the market through exports.

Musk expressed his hopes of introducing Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, in India.

He indicated that the company is considering a substantial investment in strengthening the relationship between SpaceX and India.

Modu arrived in New York and is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House, followed by direct talks with President Joe Biden.

However, over 70 US lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to address human rights concerns during his discussions with Modi.

The lawmakers expressed their apprehension regarding religious intolerance, restrictions on press freedom, and the targeting of civil society groups in India.

