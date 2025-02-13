Elon Musk Will Withdraw $97b OpenAI Bid If It Stays Non-Profit

The battle of the billionaires over OpenAI has taken another swing after Elon Musk said he would withdraw the $97.4 billion bid if it remains a non-profit.

Musk’s lawyers outlined the terms of his offer in a recent court filing, raising the stakes in a growing legal dispute over OpenAI’s future.

OpenAI owner Sam Altman has already stressed the company is not for sale, and even made a tongue-in-cheek counter offer for Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Musk’s Demands for OpenAI’s Non-Profit Status

Musk’s lawyers emphasized his bid to buy the non-profit OpenAI is contingent upon the organization preserving its charitable mission.

The filing stated:

Musk would withdraw his $97.4 billion offer if OpenAI agrees to stop its plans to become a for-profit company.

The board must halt the sale or conversion of OpenAI’s assets.

If the transition proceeds, Musk insists the non-profit must be compensated by an “arms-length buyer” for its assets.

Musk’s bid, according to the filing, is aimed at advancing the mission of the charity rather than seeking private profit.

The court battle is escalating as Musk challenges the growing divide between the non-profit and for-profit sectors of OpenAI.

The Shift from Charity to Profit: Musk’s Concern

In 2015, Musk and Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI with the mission of advancing AI technology for the public good.

However, their partnership fractured over differing views on OpenAI’s future direction.

Altman took the lead and soon introduced a for-profit unit within the organization to attract major investments from companies like Microsoft.

OpenAI’s Restructuring Plans

Altman is currently pushing for a restructure that would separate OpenAI’s core operations into a for-profit company.

Under this plan:

The non-profit organization would continue to exist but hold only a minority stake in the new for-profit company.

Altman’s vision involves moving away from the control of the non-profit board, signaling a significant shift in how OpenAI is run.

Musk argues the assets of the non-profit should not be used for private gain. His legal action aims to stop the transformation and keep the focus on OpenAI’s original mission.

The Courtroom Drama: A Clash of Visions

Earlier this week, Musk’s consortium made its bold offer to acquire OpenAI’s non-profit arm, signaling his intent to block Altman’s for-profit transition.

However, Altman responded firmly, stating that the non-profit is “not for sale.” The two sides are now at a legal impasse, with Musk’s $97.4 billion bid at the heart of the dispute.

OpenAI has stated that Musk’s offer conflicts with his own lawsuit, which argues that the non-profit’s assets should be preserved for public good rather than sold for private gain.

The lawsuit and Musk’s bid both highlight the growing tensions over OpenAI’s future direction.

What’s Next for OpenAI?

The dispute over OpenAI’s mission and ownership is far from resolved.

Musk’s substantial offer and ongoing legal challenges suggest that the non-profit’s future may hinge on the court’s decision.

If Musk’s bid is successful, it could radically alter the landscape of AI development and the ethical considerations surrounding its commercialization.

Final Thoughts: Where Does OpenAI Go From Here?

The outcome of Musk’s lawsuit and offer will likely have far-reaching consequences for the AI industry.

Will OpenAI retain its non-profit status, or will it fully embrace a for-profit model to fuel further growth

The battle between Musk and Altman over the heart of OpenAI’s mission continues to unfold, with billions of dollars and the future of AI development hanging in the balance.

As the case progresses, the AI community and the public alike will be watching closely to see which direction OpenAI ultimately takes.