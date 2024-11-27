Should You Wear Glasses to a Job Interview? Here’s What to Consider

As a job seeker, interviews are the perfect opportunity to leave an excellent first impression on potential employers.

So, beyond preparing yourself for questions about your capabilities and the role you’re applying for, it’s essential to dress professionally to align yourself with the work environment and set the tone for the rest of the interview.

A previous post serves as a comprehensive guide on how to dress for a job interview, reminding you to research the company culture, select pieces that are equally professional and comfortable, and pay attention to good grooming and hygiene.

Additionally, the post emphasises the importance of not just focusing on clothes but also considering details like shoes and accessories.

Since eyeglasses are a versatile accessory that can alter your appearance, they can also transform how others perceive you.

Contrary to the preconceived notion that wearing glasses can make one look older, a study by Kinley et al. found that people who wear glasses are more likely to be viewed as intelligent, dependable, jovial, reliable, and capable than those without glasses.

Such perceptions can be especially crucial when applying for a job, so here’s what to consider when planning to wear glasses to your next interview.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today



Choose frames that suit you

The research linked above found that the type of glasses worn also matters when it comes to changing how people perceive you.

Thus, it helps to choose frames that suit you and create a harmonious look with the rest of your features.

The leading optical retailer Glasses Direct has a guide for choosing glasses for face shape, helping you classify your features and find the perfect pair for you based on the seven common face shapes.

For example, those with an oblong face shape tend to have a long, straight cheek line, which can be balanced with circular frames like Whitley from the Gd-Collection. Meanwhile, if you have a round face with full cheeks and a soft chin and jawline, cat-eye glasses like Dax and Dawn can add length and contour to your face.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Stick to work-appropriate styles

In addition to choosing glasses that complement your face shape and features, stick to work-appropriate frame styles to maintain an air of professionalism when wearing them.

So, no matter how much you want to experiment with your eyewear choices, it’s best to go for something safe and universally flattering, such as glasses in classic black or silver metal.

If it’s your first time wearing glasses, starting with something neutral like grey, brown, or tortoiseshell can also help you adjust to your new look without feeling awkward or uncomfortable during the interview. Pair Eyewear’s customisable eyewear is also worth looking into.

Since you can switch out the top frames on a base pair of glasses, you have more options on what to wear not only for the interview but also for the office once you’re hired.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career



Consider your vision needs

Lastly, take into account your vision needs when choosing a pair of glasses to wear to a job interview. Instead of simply picking a pair of fake glasses off the shelf, it’s better to invest in practical eyewear that can benefit you in performing your tasks at work and in daily life.

As such, make sure to get your eyes checked first to determine whether you need glasses with prescription lenses for vision correction.

This way, you can see clearly during the interview and make proper eye contact with your potential employers. Even if your vision turns out to be 20/20, lens coatings like anti-glare or anti-reflection can help reduce glare and maintain visual comfort when staring at screens, which is worth considering if you’re applying for a job that involves digitised tasks.

Overall, eyeglasses can help elevate your image during the interview, making it crucial to adopt the aforementioned tips to increase your chances of landing a job.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook

