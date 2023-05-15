The former chairman of Go First’s disbanded board, Varun Berry, has criticized Pratt & Whitney (PW) for supplying sub-standard engines, which have caused significant losses for airlines.

He also accused PW of evading their liabilities. The issue has led to 100 aircraft being grounded in India and many more worldwide.

Berry stated that PW cannot avoid responsibility for supplying faulty engines that have led to severe losses in the aviation industry.

Read More: New India Assurance loses tag of Air India’s ‘lead insurer’ to Tata AIG

Eighteen percent of Indian aviation capacity is currently grounded due to the non-supply of engines by PW.

Go First had maintained profitability compared to the industry leader for almost five years until Covid-19 hit.

Berry has urged the Aircraft Leasing & Management (AWG) to focus on PW’s sub-standard engines instead of issuing watchlist notices for India.

Read More: MSCI excludes Adani group firms from India gauge

The aircraft leasing watchdog, AWG, issued a watchlist notice for India after lessors were unable to repossess 45 out of Go First’s 54 aircraft.

Some insiders speculate that AWG’s move was to influence the proceedings that are currently being heard in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

However, Berry and others have accused AWG of double standards and asked them to focus on PW’s sub-standard engines.

Read More: Indian airline Go First granted bankruptcy protection

According to Berry, PW’s new engine options with Airbus were sold for their fuel efficiency, but they failed, leading to the grounding of numerous aircraft worldwide.

The aviation sector has suffered significant losses due to PW’s sub-standard engines, and several airlines globally have been severely affected by engine failures.

Therefore, Go First’s claims of engine failure due to PW engines have substantial merit.

Read More: Cisco to diversify global supply chain with manufacturing investment in India

The erstwhile management of Go First has issued a statement saying that PW has abused international conventions and contractual obligations by refusing to comply with the ruling of the international arbitrator to which all reputable companies are bound, including AWG’s members.

The statement also accused PW of frustrating the execution of the arbitrator’s order to release and dispatch leased spare engines to Go First.

Globally, 178 aircraft are grounded due to PW engine issues, with an overwhelming 100 aircraft grounded in India.

Read More: Second Apple store in India now open in New Delhi

The Raytheon Group has claimed to be committed to making in India and the Indian aviation industry.

Still, it is treating India as a second-class market where PW’s actions continue to cause irreversible damage to Indian airline companies.

The Indian government has requested PW to set up an MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) organization in India for the last three years, but the engine maker has paid no heed, according to the statement by the erstwhile management of Go First.

The sub-standard engines supplied by PW have caused significant losses to the Indian aviation industry, leading to 100 aircraft being grounded in India and many more worldwide.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The former chairman of Go First’s board, Varun Berry, has criticized PW for not accepting their liabilities and has urged AWG to focus on PW’s sub-standard engines instead of issuing watchlist notices for India.

The situation demands urgent action from PW to rectify their sub-standard engines and compensate airlines for their losses.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook