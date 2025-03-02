Fabcon Precast Admits OSHA Violation After Worker’s Death

A Delaware-based company has admitted to breaking federal safety rules after a tragic workplace accident at its Ohio facility.

Fabcon Precast LLC, a manufacturer of precast concrete panels, pleaded guilty in federal court to wilfully violating an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard.

The case stems from a 2020 incident where a 20-year-old employee died after being trapped by faulty machinery.

What Happened at Fabcon Precast?

The fatal accident took place on June 6, 2020, at Fabcon’s manufacturing plant in Grove City, Ohio. The facility produces large concrete panels used in construction.

One of Fabcon’s batch operators, Zachary Ledbetter, was working with the plant’s only concrete mixer.

Concrete from the mixer is released through a pneumatic discharge door.

Normally, the door’s pneumatic energy is controlled by a valve that releases the pressure, keeping the door safely in place.

However, the handle to operate this valve had broken off months earlier and was never repaired.

Without the valve in working order, Ledbetter was unable to properly secure the door.

When he tried to free the stuck door, it suddenly closed on his head, trapping him.

Ledbetter was eventually freed and taken to a nearby hospital.

Tragically, he died from his injuries five days later.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

The Federal Criminal Charge

Under federal law, willfully failing to follow OSHA safety standards resulting in an employee’s death is a class B misdemeanor.

This is the only federal criminal charge available for workplace safety violations that cause fatalities.

Fabcon admitted to:

Knowing the valve was broken but failing to fix it.

Allowing workers to continue operating the unsafe equipment.

Violating OSHA’s safety regulations by not properly securing hazardous machinery.

Investigation and Legal Action

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including:

The Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General (OIG)

OSHA

The Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division

Federal prosecutors, including Senior Trial Attorney Adam Cullman, handled the case. Acting U.S. Attorney Kelly A. Norris for the Southern District of Ohio, along with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson, announced the guilty plea.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Why This Case Matters

This case highlights how serious safety violations can lead to criminal charges, especially when they result in a worker’s death. Employers are legally required to follow OSHA standards to protect workers from preventable hazards.

OSHA rules exist to prevent machinery accidents like this one.

Ignoring broken safety equipment puts employees at extreme risk.

Even though class B misdemeanors carry relatively minor penalties, they send a strong message about workplace safety enforcement.

What Comes Next for Fabcon?

Fabcon now faces sentencing in federal court.

While the penalty for a class B misdemeanor is limited, the company could face fines and other court-ordered requirements aimed at improving its safety practices.

The case also serves as a warning to other companies in manufacturing and construction: failing to fix safety hazards can lead to more than just fines from OSHA — it can result in criminal charges if workers are killed.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Lessons from a Preventable Tragedy

Zachary Ledbetter’s death could have been avoided if the broken valve had been repaired. This case reminds companies that:

Workplace safety equipment must be maintained at all times.

Ignoring known hazards puts workers at unnecessary risk.

OSHA violations can have criminal consequences when workers lose their lives.

Fabcon’s guilty plea makes one thing clear — cutting corners on safety can cost more than money; it can cost lives.