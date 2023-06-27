Former Byju’s employees have taken to social media to allege that their provident fund dues have not been credited or delayed.

Complaints range from non-payment of PF since November 2022 to five months of uncredited PF during an employee’s tenure.

Requests for updates have reportedly gone unanswered by the HR department, leaving employees frustrated.

Shivkumari Mishra, now working at ed-tech firm Anthology, wrote on LinkedIn that she has not received her PF since November 2022.

She said: “I have been banging my head to all the HR requesting to make it fast because now it is becoming a major issue, all Iget to hear is wait for 30 days.”

Aravind Gummadi, another former employee, also shared his experience on LinkedIn, saying that PF deductions were not credited to the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for five months.

Despite persistent follow-ups, Gummadi received no response from the HR department.

Ex-employee Mahipal Singh Jadon said: “I have been waiting for the past five months, and until now, I haven’t received any updates or information about it.

“As a former employee of your company, I have been expecting a timely and hassle-free retrieval of my PF.”

Another former employee, Nilesh expressed frustration on Twitter, emphasizing that PF should be credited monthly and criticizing the denial of this basic entitlement.

Byju’s spokesperson denied the allegations, asserting no pending PF payments toward employees.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting, Byju Raveendran, the company’s founder, acknowledged past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings outweigh any missteps.

The meeting coincided with challenges involving lenders, the resignation of three investor nominees, the departure of Deloitte as the auditor, and a series of employee dismissals.

The company’s management blamed Deloitte for causing delays and informed shareholders that processes are being strengthened to address these issues.

Raveendran indicated the intention to enhance the board by adding independent directors.

Although board members had tendered their resignations, the company had not accepted them.

Byju’s group CFO, Ajay Goel, informed shareholders that the audit for most subsidiaries for FY22 had been completed, to close the audits for FY22 and FY23 by the end of September and December, respectively.

