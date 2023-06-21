Gannett has sued Google and its owner, Alphabet, accusing them of monopolizing advertising-technology markets and engaging in deceptive commercial practices.

Gannett claims Google and Alphabet have created monopolies over the tools publishers and advertisers use to purchase and sell online ad space.

The company says the lack of competition in this field “depresses prices and reduces the amount and quality of news content available to readers.”

Google Ads Vice President Dan Taylor has refuted these allegations, saying: “These claims are simply wrong.

“Publishers have many options when it comes to advertising technology.

“In fact, Gannett uses dozens of competing ad services, including Google Ad Manager.”

He stressed publishers retain most of the revenue using Google tools.

He added: “We’ll show the court how our advertising products benefit publishers and help them fund their content online.”

Gannett’s case argues Google’s alleged misconduct has adversely affected news publishers, especially those operating local news outlets.

The company seeks significant damages from Google and Alphabet as a result.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google to dismantle its business brokering digital advertising across the internet.

The suit called for unraveling Google’s allegedly anticompetitive acquisitions, including its purchase of ad-serving company DoubleClick in 2008, and proposed the divestiture of its ad exchange.

Alphabet executives have vehemently denied the Justice Department’s allegations, asserting the case is based on incorrect facts and misinterpreting the law.

Separately, the Justice Department sued Google in 2020, claiming its maintenance of an illegal dominance in online search and related advertising.

