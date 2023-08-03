The final set of strikes at London Gatwick Airport has been called off, as workers accepted a 10.3 percent pay rise.

The walkouts, which were scheduled for eight days, could cause significant disruptions this summer, affecting around 1,000 employees in baggage handling and check-in roles.

The first round of industrial action, initially planned from July 28 to August 1, was suspended following productive negotiations.

The remaining four days of strikes, from August 4 to August 8, have been cancelled after staff at Gatwick Ground Services (GGS), who work under a contract for British Airways, agreed to the new pay deal.

Previously, employees at three other firms involved—DHL Ground Handling, ASC, and Menzies had also withdrawn their strike plans after reaching improved offers.

General secretary of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS.

“From the outset our members have been rock-solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase, which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

Despite this resolution, the Unite union warns the possibility of further strikes at the airport remains.

Members from Red Handling, Wilson James, and DHL Gatwick Direct have also voted for strike action in separate disputes over pay.

Unite’s regional officer, Dominic Rothwell, said: “Further strikes will be called in the near future, which will cause substantial disruption across the airport, unless the companies concerned make vastly improved offers which meet our members’ expectations.”

Gatwick Airport has already faced cancellations this summer after easyJet’s decision to scrap 1,700 planned flights.

It was due to the impact of air traffic control strikes in Europe and the ripple effects of airspace closures caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

