Gautam Adani’s cash-hungry utility underscores the pressing need for funding to power India’s development.

As Adani’s conglomerate shares regain ground after a significant decline, the critical question is whether he can secure the support of investors and lenders to provide fresh capital for his businesses.

Among Adani’s ventures, Adani Transmission Ltd highlights the urgency for funding.

As India’s largest private utility, it plays a vital role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to supply electricity to every household in the country.

However, the company faces a substantial funding gap, potentially requiring an infusion of up to $700 million by March 2026 to fulfill existing project commitments.

This is according to Fitch Ratings’ Indian division. This figure doesn’t even account for future expansion plans.

The financial requirements of infrastructure builders like Adani Transmission are crucial factors driving the conglomerate’s efforts to return to normal operations.

After months of damage control and refuting allegations of corporate wrongdoing by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, Adani seeks to regain momentum.

The stakes are high not only for Adani but also for Prime Minister Modi, who faces upcoming national elections in 2024 and has made infrastructure development a cornerstone of his agenda.

Adani Transmission, which transformed from a fledgling enterprise into India’s largest private utility within seven years, has expanded its asset portfolio by 3.6 times, reaching 19,779 circuit kilometers across 33 projects.

However, many of these projects face challenges such as delays, cost overruns, adverse weather conditions, pandemic-related disruptions, and legal disputes, which are common obstacles in Indian infrastructure projects.

Despite these hurdles, Adani has been scaling up aggressively in this space, making it a rare private company driving infrastructure growth.

Given India’s plan to add over 27,000 circuit kilometers of transmission lines by 2025, Adani Transmission’s continued expansion is vital to achieving the nation’s goals.

To address its funding needs, Adani Transmission recently announced plans to raise up to $1 billion through a share issuance.

This move aims to support the company’s growth momentum, especially when the group as a whole has had to adjust targets to overcome the challenges it faced.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt, suggests that Adani Transmission may also need to raise additional debt to meet its capital expenditure requirements, given the high working capital needs of the transmission business.

The capital infusion required by Adani Transmission for ongoing projects by March 2026 has surged by 60 percent to 57.95 billion rupees ($700 million) compared to previous estimates, according to India Ratings and Research.

This increase is due to cost overruns and insufficient borrowings to support the projects, necessitating additional investments by the utility firm.

India Ratings has revised its outlook on Adani Transmission to “negative” due to uncertainty surrounding the debt funding secured for ongoing transmission lines under construction.

Any shortfall in funding may lead to cashflow mismatches in the future, potentially affecting project completion deadlines.

When asked about how Adani Transmission plans to address the funding gap, an Adani Group spokesperson declined to comment on routine business matters, stating that all public disclosures are made when appropriate.

Despite these challenges, some high-profile investors recognize the significant role that companies like Adani Transmission play in India’s development.

GQG Partners’ Chief Investment Officer, Rajiv Jain, expressed support for the conglomerate and increased their investment in the Adani empire to a value of $3.5 billion.

Jain praised Adani for creating high-quality infrastructure assets at a scale unmatched by other companies in India.

While Adani has demonstrated its ability to navigate the complexities of infrastructure development in India, there is still skepticism among many investors regarding the company’s ability to secure the necessary funding.

The slow recovery of Adani Transmission’s stock, which has declined by 67 percent this year, indicates that investors are waiting to see if the company can successfully address its funding needs.

The conclusion of the proposed equity fundraising will likely be a crucial factor in driving stock appreciation and attracting new investors.

