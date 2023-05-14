Fleet management company Holman has secured a seven-year deal with telecoms giant BT to manage its 37,000 commercial vehicles.

As part of the deal, Holman will expand its operations in Birmingham into a new facility and hire 100 staff.

The recruitment will cover a wide range of roles from trainees to leadership positions.

The contract will include all of BT’s commercial vehicles and ancillary equipment, covering servicing, maintenance and repair, portfolio management, glass replacement and pool vehicle and rental management.

The majority of the vehicles come under the Openreach arm, which is responsible for delivering new broadband infrastructure across the UK.

The contract will commence in October.

Nick Caller, Holman UK’s managing director, told Businesslive: “We are delighted to have been selected by BT to win, what is arguably, the largest fleet management contract ever awarded in the UK.

“Our flexible and transparent solutions will ensure we maximise BT Group’s investment in its commercial fleet, supporting the business to achieve its objectives and business commitments.

“Adding such a significant fleet to our portfolio allows us to accelerate products and services already in the pipeline.

“Additionally, our partnership with BT Group has identified areas where we wish to invest further to support all customers, partners and prospects alike.”

