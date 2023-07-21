It’s no coincidence that the biggest brands in the world have some of the best-known slogans.

Nike’s “Just Do It” and McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” are just two of the most famous.

KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” is another – perfectly summing up the brand’s unique flavor, going back several decades.

READ MORE: The “mutant chicken” urban myth over KFC’s name change

The phrase was developed way back in 1956, by the fast food giant’s founder Colonel Sanders.

The slogan stayed in place for more than 60 years.

But in 2020, when the global Covid-19 pandemic hit and caused devastation to world healthcare systems and economies, the company had to rethink.

Governments around the world were issuing health advice over the transmission of the virus, which heavily focused on people not getting too close to each other and ensuring cleanliness.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

As a result, the phrase “Finger Lickin’ Good” was deemed to be unsuitable due to fears over the spread of the virus, which led to more than 1.1 million deaths in the US.

In 2020, the company said: “We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.

It revealed a new, temporary slogan on YouTube showing the slogan pixelated on posters and its food “buckets”, saying: “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

The pandemic is now over, and KFC returned to using the slogan in 2021 as vaccines became more available.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook.