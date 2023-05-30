HSBC is set to reveal a new name for the technology-focused bank it rescued earlier this year.

According to Sky News, Europe’s largest bank plans to rebrand Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVBUK) as HSBC Innovation Banking.

The announcement of the new identity is expected to coincide with London Tech Week, starting on June 12th.

The decision to bring SVBUK under the HSBC brand has raised concerns among some tech entrepreneurs who fear the loss of operational independence that made the subsidiary a distinctive presence in the SME banking market.

HSBC’s CEO, Noel Quinn, has emphasized the importance of preserving the culture of the rescued business, which was acquired for £1 when it was on the brink of insolvency.

The Bank of England orchestrated the deal, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also personally involved, reflecting the significance of SVBUK for the UK’s start-up economy.

SVBUK has a large client base, and its potential collapse had sparked warnings from entrepreneurs about the impact on the UK tech sector.

The recent appointments of three senior figures as directors at HSBC, following the acquisition of the US-owned lender, have signaled the bank’s commitment to the subsidiary.

However, no immediate changes are planned for SVBUK’s executive leadership, with Erin Platts remaining as chief executive and independent chairman Darren Pope expected to stay in place for the time being.

In the US, SVB was temporarily taken into public ownership after a crisis of confidence among depositors.

It was subsequently sold to First Citizens Bancshares, a regional US lender. HSBC’s approval of bonus payments totaling nearly £20 million for SVBUK staff further demonstrated its confidence in the talent base and its commitment to retaining key personnel.

Although SVBUK is a profitable business employing approximately 700 people in Britain, it faced severe challenges due to the difficulties of its American parent company.

HSBC’s rebranding effort aims to signal a new chapter for the subsidiary, aligning it more closely with the HSBC brand and leveraging its expertise in innovation banking.

