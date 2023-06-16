Bengaluru-based tech company Infosys has announced a new rule that doesn’t allow employees in the US and Canada to work from home.

In internal communication, the firm emphasized that staffers need special permission to work remotely.

Moreover, those granted work-from-home privileges are not guaranteed indefinite access to this arrangement.

Additionally, employees on the US payroll must obtain special permission if they plan to travel outside the country and continue working during their travel.

Furthermore, workers applying for work-from-home status are required to provide their home address.

To ensure compliance with the new rule, Infosys has warned of potential disciplinary action for employees who fail to adhere to these guidelines.

This policy applies to over 30,000 employees based in the US and Canada.

Interestingly, this decision comes just a month after Infosys CEO Salil Parekh expressed the company’s commitment to maintaining a flexible approach to remote work.

Notably, the new rule does not currently apply to employees based in India.

In November, Infosys introduced a three-phase plan for employees in India to gradually return to the office.

The initial phase allowed employees to come to the office weekly twice at their convenience.

In the subsequent phase, employees were allowed to transfer or relocate to a branch office.

The company is still determining its hybrid-work policy based on feedback from these first two phases.

Earlier this year, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advised against an excessive insistence on working from home, urging young employees to focus on ethics and avoid laziness.

He emphasized the importance of not falling into the trap of moonlighting or only coming to the office a few days a week.

