International Women’s Day 2025: The Female CEOs Running Massive Companies

More women are taking charge in business than ever before.

From global corporations to fast-growing startups, female leaders are shaping industries, driving innovation, and proving that leadership has no gender.

While progress continues, women still make up only around 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs.

However, those who have reached the top are not only breaking barriers but also lifting others along the way.

Today’s Leading Women in Business

Some women stand out for their achievements, influence, and impact.

Here are several female leaders shaping the business world right now:

Jane Fraser – CEO, Citigroup

In 2021, Jane Fraser became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. As CEO of Citigroup, she oversees one of the world’s largest financial institutions. Her appointment marked a historic moment in finance and a step forward for female leadership in banking.

Sarah Blakely – Founder, Spanx

Sarah Blakely turned $5,000 in savings into a billion-dollar shapewear empire.

As one of the youngest self-made female billionaires, Blakely has paved the way for women entrepreneurs.

She also established The Red Backpack Fund, providing grants to female-owned small businesses.

Karen Lynch – CEO, CVS Health

Karen Lynch leads CVS Health, the largest healthcare company in the US. Her leadership placed her at the top of the Fortune 500 list, making her one of the most powerful women in corporate America.

Under her watch, CVS continues to expand its healthcare services while promoting workplace equality.

Whitney Wolfe Herd – Founder, Bumble

Whitney Wolfe Herd made history as the youngest woman to take a company public when dating app Bumble debuted on the stock exchange.

Her business focuses on women-first technology, ensuring female users have control over their online dating experiences.

She stood down last year but is set to return as CEO later this month.

Adena Friedman – CEO, Nasdaq

Adena Friedman became the first female CEO of Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world. She advocates for greater diversity in public company leadership and regularly speaks about how inclusive workplaces lead to stronger businesses.

What Makes These Women Stand Out?

These trailblazers share common traits that set them apart:

Resilience – Many overcame bias, setbacks, and challenges unique to women in leadership.

– Many overcame bias, setbacks, and challenges unique to women in leadership. Innovation – They introduced new products, services, or leadership approaches that changed their industries.

– They introduced new products, services, or leadership approaches that changed their industries. Mentorship – Most actively support other women, whether through formal programs, funding, or public advocacy.

– Most actively support other women, whether through formal programs, funding, or public advocacy. Focus on Impact – Beyond profits, these leaders focus on broader social change, from workplace equality to environmental sustainability.

The Growing Impact of Women-Owned Businesses

It’s not just about corporate leaders.

Women are also founding businesses at record rates. In the US alone, over 12 million businesses are women-owned, contributing nearly $2 trillion to the economy.

Top sectors for female entrepreneurs include:

Health and wellness

E-commerce and retail

Professional services

Technology and innovation

Programs like Female Founders Fund, SheEO, and Women’s Business Centers help female entrepreneurs access funding, mentorship, and business networks.

How Companies Benefit from Female Leadership

Studies show companies with diverse leadership teams perform better. Businesses led by women are often linked to:

Higher profits and better financial returns

Stronger employee engagement

More innovation due to diverse perspectives

Better risk management and governance

Yet despite these benefits, women remain underrepresented in executive roles. Mentorship, sponsorship, and targeted leadership programs are key to closing that gap.

What’s Next for Women in Business?

While progress is undeniable, challenges remain. Women still face barriers like:

Unequal access to funding (especially for female founders)

Pay gaps at senior levels

Bias in promotion and hiring processes

Underrepresentation in certain sectors, like technology and finance

However, with more women breaking into leadership and supporting each other, the future looks promising. From policy changes to cultural shifts, companies are slowly realizing that gender equality is not just the right thing to do — it’s good for business.

Shaping the Future Together

The rise of female leaders isn’t just a trend. It’s a shift that’s transforming how businesses operate and how success is defined.

As more women step into leadership roles — and as companies invest in building diverse talent pipelines — the next generation of trailblazers is already on the way.