Job Search Woes: Over Half of Americans Struggling to Land a Job After Six Months

New LinkedIn data reveals more than half of American job seekers have been searching for more than six months.

According to the survey, more than half (53%) of Americans actively looking for a new job have been searching for six months or longer. And the situation is even more worrying for a significant portion of these job seekers.

Long Job Hunts: A Common Struggle

Finding a new job has become an increasingly lengthy and challenging process for many Americans. The data from LinkedIn’s survey, conducted between mid-December and mid-January, sheds light on the struggles faced by job hunters.

Key Findings

53% of job seekers have been searching for six months or longer.

34% of these people have been looking for at least one year.

are relatively new to the market, with 5% of them searching for just one week and 16% for about one month. For 17%, the search had stretched to three months.

Another 19% have already been hunting for around six months.

These numbers paint a troubling picture of the current job market, where job seekers are facing longer search periods, even as the economic climate remains unpredictable.

Who Is Most Affected?

While job seekers across all experience levels are feeling the pressure, some groups may be hit harder than others.

The survey included individuals who are currently unemployed, as well as those who are employed part-time or full-time but still seeking new opportunities.

job seekers are likely to be experiencing the greatest strain, given that they are already out of work and are competing with a large pool of candidates. Those currently employed part-time or full-time may be looking for a full-time role or seeking better opportunities, but they still face significant challenges in securing a new position.

The Growing Challenge: Why Is It Taking So Long?

Job searches lasting six months or more are becoming more common, but why are these long hunts so prevalent?

Several factors contribute to these extended searches:

Competitive job markets: With fewer openings in certain industries, candidates are facing stiff competition, which can extend the hiring process.

Mismatch between skills and job openings: Many job seekers find that their skills and experience do not align with available roles.

Economic uncertainty: Companies are being more cautious about hiring, leading to delays in the decision-making process.

These factors, among others, are making it difficult for job seekers to find positions in a timely manner.

What Can Job Seekers Do?

Given the prolonged job hunt many Americans are facing, what can they do to improve their chances of landing a job?

Expand your search: Consider broadening your job search to include industries or roles you may not have initially considered.

Network effectively: Reaching out to industry professionals can provide valuable connections and job leads.

Enhance your skills: Pursuing online courses or certifications can help make you more competitive in the job market.

By taking a proactive approach, job seekers may be able to shorten their search times.

A Glimmer of Hope: New Job Seekers on the Rise

Despite the challenges, there is some positive news in the survey. One in five job hunters are still relatively new to the job market.

This includes people who have been looking for one week to one month.

While the numbers for these groups are still small, they do suggest that fresh talent is entering the market, which could help ease the overall pressure.

Final Thoughts: What’s Next for Job Seekers?

The road to finding a job in 2025 may be longer than expected, but it’s not impossible.

As the economy stabilizes and more job openings become available, the length of job searches may decrease.

Until then, job seekers will need to stay persistent, adaptable, and prepared for an extended journey in today’s competitive job market.