John Lewis has announced additional paid leave for new and current foster carers within the company.

John Lewis and Waitrose partners who are also foster carers will receive an extra week of leave, underscoring the organization’s commitment to assisting individuals with care experience.

Moreover, the Partnership has achieved Foster Friendly employer accreditation from the Fostering Network, making it the largest organization to receive this recognition.

This accolade serves as a testament to John Lewis Partnership’s efforts in creating a fostering-friendly environment for its employees.

By introducing additional paid leave for foster carers and obtaining the Foster Friendly employer accreditation, John Lewis Partnership is taking significant steps to reinforce its commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work culture for individuals involved in foster care.

John Lewis chair Sharon White told Retail Gazette: “We are incredibly proud to be giving even more support to our Partners who are foster carers.

“They will now qualify for an additional week of paid leave, meaning they will have more flexibility to balance all the things they need to be great foster carers – attending appointments or undertaking training.

“We are delighted to be playing our part to support foster carers as part of a broader programme of helping care experienced young people to get access to jobs and training in the Partnership.”

Last week, the retailer revealed it had teamed up with online safety organisation Internet Matters to train staff to become experts in family technology and offer specialist advice on internet safety.

