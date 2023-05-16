Former customer director of John Lewis, Claire Pointon, has been appointed as the new Managing Director for the UK and Ireland at Just Eat.

With her extensive background in customer strategy, brand innovation, and marketing, Pointon brings over 20 years of commercial experience to her new role.

Previously leading the digital and in-store customer function at John Lewis, she has also held senior positions at companies such as Dixons Carphone, Carphone Warehouse, Deutsche Telekom, and Kerry Foods.

Pointon will succeed Andrew Kenny, who joined Just Eat’s board as Chief Commercial Officer in the previous year.

Pointon told Retail Gazette: “I’m delighted to be joining Just Eat at such an exciting time for the business,” .

“Online food delivery is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives, with more customers than ever looking for convenience and choice online.

“The passion from the team for leading the industry, our customers and partners is clear to see and I’m looking forward to leading the UK and Ireland’s next phase of the journey.”

Just Eat has teamed with Iceland, beginning with over 200 frozen food specialist outlets in April and providing customers 5,000 goods in places such as London, Manchester, Belfast, and Leeds.

