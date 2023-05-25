Lidl will raise the salary of all UK retail and warehouse employees for the third time in a year as it invests another £8 million in helping employees with the cost-of-living crisis.

Rates for people working outside the M25 will rise from £11 to £11.40 in September, rising to £12.30 with a length of service.

Meanwhile, people living within the M25 would see their pay jump to between £12.85 and £13.15.

The German retailer claims to be the highest-paying supermarket in the UK, with a total investment in employee compensation of more than £60 million in the last year alone.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell told Retail Gazette: “These new rates of pay will ensure that Lidl maintains its position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do, and this investment recognises the hard work and contribution they make in serving communities across the country every day.”

Lidl announced earlier this month that it was hiring around 1,500 warehouse workers across its existing regional distribution centre network as part of its infrastructure-strengthening efforts.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook