New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has unveiled her vision for “Twitter 2.0” after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago.

Yaccarino aims to transform Twitter into the “most accurate real-time information source” in the world.

Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter faced criticism for its handling of disinformation.

In the past month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and withdrew from the EU’s disinformation code.

Yaccarino intends to fulfill Musk’s goal of making Twitter the “global town square” that drives civilization forward through open dialogue and the exchange of unfiltered information.

Ray Wang, CEO of research firm Constellation based in Silicon Valley, said: “Users need to know that the town square is not biased.”

Musk, who describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” has voiced concerns about Twitter’s content moderation policies, emphasizing the importance of a genuine forum for free speech.

However, his decisions to reinstate right-wing accounts and loosen moderation have led to a loss of advertisers, with revenue reportedly falling by 40 percent in December compared to the previous year.

Wang noted advertisers need clarity on user-generated content and engagement expectations to regain confidence.

He believes Yaccarino’s appointment brings balance and the ability to engage with Musk effectively, as he respects her.

After purchasing Twitter last year for $44 billion, Musk faced pressure to find a new CEO so he could focus on his other ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX.

On May 12, Musk, who recently regained the title of the world’s richest person, announced that Yaccarino would succeed him as CEO in six weeks.

However, she assumed the role earlier than expected, following the company’s head of trust and safety resignation.

Yaccarino, known for her work in guiding media giant NBCUniversal through industry disruptions, has successfully transformed the company’s advertising sales business and launched the ad-supported streaming platform Peacock in 2020.

Currently, she oversees Twitter’s business operations while Musk continues as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

