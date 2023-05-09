The UK government is urging older people on low income who are entitled to pension credit to make sure they claim it to avoid missing an extra cost-of-living payment.

The government says people making new claims for pension credit in the next ten days could receive a payment worth £301.

Hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible for pension credit are not currently claiming it, meaning they do not receive a top-up of the state pension, as well as other payments and discounts.

Read More: The Top Three Jobs with the Highest Pension Pay-Outs

Pensions Minister Laura Trott told BBC: “Pension credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 a year – is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under.

“Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support.

It is designed to help with living costs by guaranteeing a minimum income of £201 per week for single pensioners and £307 for couples.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Claimants may also receive automatic additional support, including housing benefits, a council tax discount, and help with healthcare costs.

Provided a claim is made before 19 May, it can be backdated for up to three months, meaning the latest cost-of-living payment of £301 could be received.

Two further cost-of-living payments of around £300 are also due to be given to those on a low income and receiving certain benefits over the next year.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook