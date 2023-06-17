Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the owner of Manchester, Stansted, and East Midlands airports, has revealed Ken O’Toole will take over as the new chief executive on October 1, succeeding Charlie Cornish, who has led the company for 13 years.

Currently serving as the group’s deputy CEO, O’Toole has been responsible for the strategic development of the three UK airports within MAG.

He joined the organization in 2012 and has held various senior executive positions, including chief commercial officer, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, and chief executive of Manchester Airport.

In addition, MAG has announced Sir Adrian Montague, the current chair, has informed the board of his plan to retire at the end of September.

Cornish will assume the role of chair on October 1, succeeding Sir Adrian.

Sir Adrian said: “After helping to guide MAG for nearly a decade, especially through the pandemic, and with succession to the key roles now secured, my job is essentially done and now is the right time to hand over the chair to Charlie.

“The speed with which people and businesses have returned to international travel shows the bright future for aviation and for MAG in particular.

“I want to thank everyone across the company for the hard work and passion they bring every single day, and to wish Ken and Charlie the best as they take forward this next chapter for the business.”

Mr. Cornish said: “The last 13 years have been an incredible time for aviation. We’ve seen fantastic opportunities and some unprecedented challenges.

“Through all that, it’s been a great privilege for me to build and lead the UK’s largest airports group, working with a fantastic team of colleagues to grow the organisation and our contribution to the UK economy.

“I am delighted that Ken will be succeeding me as CEO, and I look forward to supporting MAG’s continued growth as its chair over the coming years.”

Mr. O’Toole added: “This is an exciting time to be taking the reins for the next stage in MAG’s development. Having delivered a successful recovery over the last year, the outlook for our three airports and our digital business, CAVU, is really strong.

“Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands play vital roles in their regions, and our brilliant people, supportive investors and clear plans for growth – both in the UK and overseas – mean we are primed to make the most of these opportunities.

“I’m pleased to be leading MAG through this next phase, working with our customers, communities, airlines and stakeholders to deliver a great passenger experience and sustainable growth.”

