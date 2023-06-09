Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees in an all-hands meeting to outline the company’s plans for the future.

He aimed to rally staff after a turbulent period, including layoffs and struggles with virtual reality initiatives.

Zuckerberg explained the layoffs were necessary to build a better technology company and ship products faster.

He also presented a vision for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Meta’s plans for the metaverse, their concept of a virtual reality world.

During the meeting, other executives discussed specific initiatives.

Chris Cox, chief product officer, highlighted plans to improve Reels, Instagram’s short-form video product, to better compete with TikTok.

They also discussed Project 92, a rumored social app similar to Twitter, and its integration with other apps like Mastodon and Bluesky.

Zuckerberg emphasized the firm’s commitment to AI and revealed plans for AI assistants across Meta’s apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

He envisioned AI assistants to help users express themselves better and provide personalized advice.

Meta aims to democratize access to AI and create diverse AI models cater to different interests.

The company is heavily investing in open-source technology to enable collaboration and outside scrutiny of its AI systems.

While Meta’s approach has faced criticism, Zuckerberg defended it, saying working closely with outsiders would improve its platforms.

Zuckerberg noted generative AI technology could help users build virtual world items and experiences.

He also hinted at integrating the AI assistant into future versions of their smart glasses.

In his remarks, Zuckerberg took a swipe at Apple’s Vision Pro headset, highlighting Meta’s focus on social interaction compared to Apple’s individual-focused demonstrations.

He said: “I was really curious to see what they’d ship, and it’s a good sign for our own development that they don’t have any magical solutions to the laws of physics that we haven’t already explored.”

