Maryland Woman Convicted in $20 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme

A Maryland woman has been convicted by a federal jury for her role in a massive insurance fraud scheme.

Maureen Wilson, of Owings Mills, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, as well as multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns.

$20 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Wilson conspired with her husband, James Wilson, to defraud insurance companies by fraudulently obtaining over 40 life insurance policies.

The couple misrepresented applicants’ health, wealth, and existing life insurance coverage to secure policies.

The total death benefits from these policies exceeded $20 million.

Wilson also tricked investors into providing funds that she used to pay premiums on fraudulently obtained policies.

Concealing the Fraud

To hide their illegal activity, Wilson and her husband funneled fraud proceeds through multiple bank accounts, including accounts registered under trusts.

Additionally, Wilson filed false tax returns in 2018 and 2019, failing to report income from the scheme:

2018: She concealed approximately $5.7 million.

2019: She failed to report $2 million.

Charges and Conviction

The jury found Wilson guilty of:

One count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Four counts of mail fraud

Two counts of wire fraud

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

One count of money laundering

Two counts of filing false tax returns

She was acquitted of one count of mail fraud.

Potential Sentence

Maureen Wilson is scheduled for sentencing on June 20. She faces the following penalties:

Up to 20 years in prison for each count of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

Up to three years in prison for each false tax return conviction.

A federal district court judge will determine her final sentence, considering US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was announced by Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland, and Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Washington, DC, Field Office.

The IRS Criminal Investigation Unit led the investigation, with assistance from the Maryland Insurance Administration and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecution was handled by:

Trial Attorneys Shawn Noud and Richard Kelley from the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

from the Justice Department’s Tax Division. Assistant US Attorneys Matthew Phelps and Philip Motsay from the District of Maryland.

A Case That Sends a Strong Message

The conviction of Maureen Wilson underscores the federal government’s commitment to cracking down on large-scale insurance fraud.

With sentencing set for June, authorities hope this case will serve as a warning to those who attempt to manipulate financial and insurance systems for personal gain.