The layoff wave that began last year is still rippling worldwide, although the volume has been waning over the past two months.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, the US tech sector has been particularly affected, with a staggering 200,000 job losses since the beginning of 2023.

This year has surpassed 2022 regarding global tech redundancies, with 718 tech employers cutting 200,039 employees so far.

Read More: Goldman Sachs prepares for third batch of layoffs as deals decline

Despite the layoffs, there has been an uptick in hiring, as evidenced by adding 253,000 jobs in April alone, leading to a record-low unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest in 54 years.

Several tech companies have announced layoffs recently, including Mark Zuckerberg’s hint at another round of job cuts at Facebook, which materialized in May, focusing on its business divisions.

Other notable tech companies like Shopify, LinkedIn, Lyft, and Intel have also reduced their workforce to streamline operations and cut costs.

In another global move, Volvo eliminated over a thousand jobs in Sweden to address economic challenges, while UK giants BT and Vodafone carried out significant layoffs affecting tens of thousands of employees.

Read More: BT will cut 55,000 jobs and replace them with AI

Even Wall Street is not immune to job cuts, as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs have announced staff downsizing due to the drying up of deal-making opportunities amid concerns of multiple interest rate hikes and an impending recession.

Experts predict job cuts in the tech sector may persist in the foreseeable future as both large tech companies and startups grapple with ongoing economic uncertainties.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Here’s who’s firing in April 2023.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.