Facebook paren Meta has officially launched a new microblogging app called Threads, aiming to compete with Twitter.

The move comes as user unrest on Twitter has grown since Elon Musk took over the platform in October.

Threads will utilize Instagram’s infrastructure and allow users to log in with their Instagram accounts, potentially attracting a large user base quickly.

Read More: Meta to roll out Twitter rival as Elon Musk turmoil continues

Within the first two hours of its release, the app gained 2 million sign-ups.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed enthusiasm about competing directly with Twitter and engaging in public conversations with over a billion users.

Threads differentiates itself from Twitter by offering unlimited posts and allowing posts of up to 500 characters, along with the ability to share links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long.

The app’s feed will display posts from followed users and recommended content.

Read More: EU court rules against Meta’s data collection in Germany

Meta is positioning Threads as a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.

Meta has a history of innovation through Instagram, launching features like Stories to rival Snapchat and Reels to compete with TikTok.

Now, with Threads, Meta leverages Instagram’s popularity to challenge Twitter.

While Meta has not committed to adding advertisements to Threads in the future, their current focus is on growing the app and delivering value to users and creators.

Read More: Twitter sued for dodging arbitration with ex-employees fired by Musk

The launch of Threads comes when Twitter faced technical issues, lost users and advertisers, and received criticism for content moderation.

The app’s arrival may provide an alternative for users looking for a more positive and productive conversational experience.

Threads will eventually become interoperable with other services using the ActivityPub social-network protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress.

Meta has implemented safety and user controls from Instagram into Threads, including private profiles for users under 16, the ability to control mentions and replies, and filtering out specific words in replies.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

However, the app does not currently support hashtags or the ability to search for specific posts, though Meta may consider adding these features in future updates.

Threads is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and accessible through the web in over 100 countries.

Due to compliance uncertainties with new regulations, it won’t be immediately available in the European Union.

With Instagram’s massive user base of over two billion monthly active users, Meta has a head start and can cross-promote the new app.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.